Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

China to get first Irish beef delivery since 2020

Irish beef shipments to China had been suspended following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE in May 2020 Expand

Close

Irish beef shipments to China had been suspended following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE in May 2020

Irish beef shipments to China had been suspended following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE in May 2020

Irish beef shipments to China had been suspended following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE in May 2020
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Irish beef is set to be delivered to the Port of Shanghai in China this week for the first time since the suspension of trade in May 2020.

Minister of State Martin Heydon was in Shanghai last week ahead of the arrival of this first consignment.

Most Watched

Privacy