China to get first Irish beef delivery since 2020

Irish beef is set to be delivered to the Port of Shanghai in China this week for the first time since the suspension of trade in May 2020.

Minister of State Martin Heydon was in Shanghai last week ahead of the arrival of this first consignment.

“To be there just before was really important and we have a follow-up trade mission with Minister McConalogue out there in May as well,” Minister Heydon told the Farming Independent.

“China is very tangible and real for Irish farmers and they understand that with a market of that size, getting their foot back in there and building back momentum that we had in the past is very important.

“A full container is landing this week and more to follow with it. The challenge is when you’re dealing with customers and potential clients, they all want product and to be able to sample it for themselves.”

Irish beef shipments to China had been suspended following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE in May 2020 by the Department of Agriculture.

Atypical BSE occurs naturally and sporadically in all cattle populations at a very low rate and is not considered a public health risk.

Nevertheless, beef exports were immediately suspended as a precautionary measure in line with the bilateral protocol on the trade agreed with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

In January 2023, it was confirmed that Irish beef exports had been given the go ahead by Chinese officials to resume.

Minister Heydon complimented Bord Bia for keeping contact open with existing and new customers during the suspension period, despite having no product to supply.

Ireland originally secured access for the export of frozen boneless beef to China in April 2018.

“My goal would be very much for us to be able to replicate the building trend we had in 2018. It was a little bit slow initially and we hope we can do that a bit quicker this time because we have the relationships still there and fresh in people's minds,” he said.

“It’s not just about volume, it’s about value and it’s very much keeping with our food vision strategy and growing the different world markets.

“We were locked out for a long time and that was frustrating, but ultimately, I think our timing was poor. It coincided with Covid and the officials in China that were dealing with this were also dealing with the fallout from Covid."

Minister Heydon was asked if there was any concern with China’s association with Russia, with the countries having signed a “no limits” partnership accord in early 2022.

“No, well you’re right to say that China is the sixth biggest market in the world for us and biggest single market in Asia for us from an agri-food perspective.

"It’s really important but we’re a small open economy that trades with over 180 countries worldwide and on human rights, Ireland always takes a very clear role,” he said.

“We have a number of practices in addressing human rights concerns, through international systems but also particularly through our role in the United Nations. We’ve never shirked away from that.

“We have those conversations with all countries that we’re trading with. We make it very clear to all countries that we expect every pressure to be brought on Russia to end the war.

"Those are conversations being had at all levels of Government, not just in agriculture and trade, but obviously foreign affairs as well.”