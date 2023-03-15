Farming

Cheap Northern Irish fertiliser drives prices down in the Republic

Fertiliser from the North had been delivered to farmers in Wexford this week as part of IFA&rsquo;s campaign highlighting the price differential. Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Cheaper fertiliser supplies in the North have driven prices down in the South, with merchants dropping their price by €100/t since Monday.

Last month, industry sources told the Farming Independent that fertiliser prices were to remain high in Ireland this spring, but new pressure from the North has encouraged a rapid price drop.

