Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Charlie McConalogue accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as Ukrainian grain deal suspended

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue Putin's regime despotic. Expand

Close

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue Putin's regime despotic.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue Putin's regime despotic.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue Putin's regime despotic.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue criticised Russia for “weaponising food” after pulling out of an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea, causing wheat prices to surge.

The deal was seen as critical for easing tight world supplies and controlling food costs.

Most Watched

Privacy