Charlie McConalogue accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as Ukrainian grain deal suspended

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue criticised Russia for “weaponising food” after pulling out of an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea, causing wheat prices to surge.

The deal was seen as critical for easing tight world supplies and controlling food costs.

Russia suspended the deal on Saturday after drone strikes against its naval fleet, claiming without evidence that one of the drones might have come from a grain ship that’s part of the Black Sea initiative.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “[It’s] disgusting to see Putin and his despotic regime weaponising food again.

“So many people and economies rely on Ukraine as one of the world’s most crucial grain producers.”

Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat destined for delivery to Africa and the Middle East are now at risk as a result of the suspension.

Meanwhile, the news of Russian fertiliser arriving in Ireland last week has divided opinion.

Both Tirlán and Kerry Agribusiness have confirmed that the fertiliser will not be for sale in any of their outlets.

On Twitter, the Ukrainian Embassy said: “We are grateful to the board of directors and employees of Tirlán for showing their support and solidarity with Ukraine by deciding that their co-op will not be sourcing fertiliser products from Russia.”

Lakeland Dairies responded with a brief statement, stating: “We are compliant with regulations relating to the EU sanctions.” Aurivo said it is not in a position to make a comment at this time, while Dairygold did not respond when asked to comment.

Teagasc confirmed that its fertiliser purchases are made on an open tender basis, with multiple companies currently shortlisted.

“Teagasc does not specify the provenance of the fertiliser and relies on our suppliers to source it. We therefore have no control on the origins of the fertiliser,” a spokesperson said.

In the Dáil last week, Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín described the importation of Russian fertiliser as “an incredible situation” and asked Tánaiste Leo Varadkar if aid could be provided to farmers to help with fertiliser costs.

“I will have to make further inquiries into exactly what happened. I would point out that there are exemptions to the sanctions. They relate to medicines, food and food production. This would include fertilisers,” the Tánaiste said.