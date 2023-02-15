Farming

Charity scandal has cost Bóthar more than €700,000

Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney. Photo: Seán Curtin Expand

Gordon Deegan

The cost to scandal-hit charity Bóthar of identified alleged fraud and related legal and other costs totals €713,058 over a three-year period.

In the first set of accounts to be approved by the directors of the Co Limerick-based Bóthar in almost four years, they document the financial cost to the charity of the identified alleged fraud perpetrated.

