CAP encourages the systemic exploitation of migrant workers, says expert

Scottish professor also takes aim at ‘overwhelming whiteness of European farmers’

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Cheap food policies underpinning farm subsidies encourage the systematic exploitation of migrant labourers in European agriculture, a leading expert claims in a new report.

Professor Lee-Ann Sutherland from the well-respected James Hutton Institute in Scotland highlights the “major social justice issues” embedded in farming in the EU.

