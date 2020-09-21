Farming

Calves might yet fly… out of Shannon

IFA president Tim Cullinan. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Margaret Donnelly

A PROPOSAL to fly male dairy calves out of the country from Shannon has been proposed by the IFA to the Department of Agriculture.

IFA president Tim Cullinan first mooted the idea during last year’s presidential hustings where it was met with mixed reaction.

At the time the then-IFA livestock chairman Angus Woods said the idea wouldn’t work and that IFA had investigated the idea already.