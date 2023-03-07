Farming

Calls made for greater tillage farmer representation on Teagasc Authority

"There is still no specialist representative for tillage farmers on the Teagasc Authority and that needs to be addressed as soon as possible," Bobby Miller, Irish Grain Growers Chair, told the Farming Independent.

"There is still no specialist representative for tillage farmers on the Teagasc Authority and that needs to be addressed as soon as possible," Bobby Miller, Irish Grain Growers Chair, told the Farming Independent.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

A call has been made for greater tillage farmer representation on the Teagasc Authority, as there is currently 'no farmer tillage voice' on the board.

Irish Grain Grower Chair, Bobby Miller, told the Farming Independent that from a farmer representative point of view, "there is still no specialist representative for tillage farmers on the Teagasc Authority and that needs to be addressed as soon as possible."

