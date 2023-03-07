Calls made for greater tillage farmer representation on Teagasc Authority

A call has been made for greater tillage farmer representation on the Teagasc Authority, as there is currently 'no farmer tillage voice' on the board.

Irish Grain Grower Chair, Bobby Miller, told the Farming Independent that from a farmer representative point of view, "there is still no specialist representative for tillage farmers on the Teagasc Authority and that needs to be addressed as soon as possible."

“I'd like to stress that I have no problem with anyone on the board currently, but I do think more people with a tillage voice need to be added."

However, Miller said he understands the laws within Teagasc may need to be changed before this can happen and the matter is "totally down to the Minister for Agriculture now."

Currently, the three farm body representatives (Macra, IFA and ICMSA) are dairy farmers.

Miller said there is currently more 'dairy knowledge' than other sectors on other agricultural authorities and a balance needs to be struck for all sectors.

"It's about adding that extra dimension so that everyone is represented."

Tillage farmers are also on the back foot when it comes to eco schemes, said Miller, and confirmation on who will receive money from entitlements is needed before farmers renting land make their spring payment.

"Farmers are now due to pay their first rental payment which is calculated on the value of the entitlement. And the big question is; who will receive the eco scheme payment on rented land? Will it be the active farmer, as it should be or will it be the land owner?"

There needs to be "heavy negotiations" on this because it could be a deal breaker for long-term leasers, he said.

"People renting land for 20 years or more could end up putting a stop to it if they don't receive the payment that they're owed."

He also said other changes to current tillage incentive schemes are needed.

"One change we would like to see is that anyone getting into tillage must stay in it for at least five years.

"Currently, someone can sow a crop on April 15 and harvest it by August 15 so the land is only in tillage for four months."