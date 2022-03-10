Calls for supports to set up ‘commercial’ flour mills

Calls for the establishment of a commercial flour mill in Ireland are being made as the price of wheat is set to rise by 40pc.

It comes as concerns grow over the supply of wheat from Ukraine and Ireland lacking any large-scale flour mill, with consumers warned they should brace for a “significant” price increase in bread over the coming weeks.

Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne raised this issue in the Seanad this week, asking the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English if supports could be made to establish a flour mill.

Minister English said representations have been made with the bakery sector in terms of implications of flour and gas costs on the price of bread and other products as well and that his Department will look into the feasibility of flour processing.

Senator Byrne said the average person in Ireland eats 54kg of flour per year and about a quarter of the country’s wheat comes from Ukraine and there will obviously be a knock-on impact if wheat from that region isn't contributing towards world supply.

Usually, wheat is sown this time of year to produce late summer crops but due to the ongoing war, carrying out normal agricultural work is impossible. Wheat prices had already increased by 20pc before the invasion.

Senator Byrne also highlighted the lack of support to date, those who wish to open their own mills have received.

“There are two brothers in County Wexford, Andrew and Raymond Kavanagh who have planning permission for a full commercial mill. They've yet to receive much support from Enterprise Ireland, in spite of some of the discussions around the Brexit adjustment reserve funds,” he said.

Chair of the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) Bobby Miller said that bread prices could increase as a tariff of €20/t would be placed on flour, increasing consumer prices.

"The majority of flour we import is GM and only increasing our carbon footprint," he said. "Virtually none of the ingredients in slice pan breads are Irish."

Since the war in Ukraine began, the price has shot up by at least another 40pc, according to the managing director of Pat the Baker, which also owns Irish Pride. Declan Fitzgerald told the Irish Independent that people should brace for a “significant” price increase.

He warned the coming price increase would be “something we wouldn’t have seen before”.

“We won’t be doing anything other than passing on extra costs,” he said. “It’s a very, very dire situation.” He declined to say by how much the price of a loaf of bread might increase, partly because the cost of flour is changing every day.