Calls for ‘flexible’ farm workers for dairy sector

The FRS has 40-50 vacancies open at the moment on dairy farms

Recruitment for farm workers is becoming more difficult, with the demand driven by dairy expansion, according to Farm Relief Services (FRS).

John Brosnan, Farm Services Management at FRS, said motivated and skilled workers are in short supply over the past number of years, but the problem has become worse.

“There is competition from other sectors for construction, drivers, retail and hospitality workers,” he said, with FRS being contacted by farmers, who were never on their books before, looking for workers.

“It’s the by-product of a successful economy. Other sectors are offering rates of pay and stable year-round work and set hours,” which, he said, is difficult for the farming sector to compete with, compounded with the end of dairy farm work permits late last year.

In 2019, an additional 100 work permits were given to the dairy sector here, a doubling of the 50 that had been announced the previous May by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Innovation.

At the time, then Minister Heather Humphreys said the dairy sector was particularly affected in the immediate term, hence the extension of a pilot scheme which was introduced due to expansion in the dairy sector post quotas being removed. However, no additional work permits for the dairy sector have been sanctioned since.

“Farming tends to be very early-morning starts and late finishing, which can be an issue,” said Mr Brosnan, who appealed for people in rural Ireland with the key skills to apply, such as beef farmers, young people and women, especially those open to flexible working hours.

The demand, he said, in farming is almost exclusively from dairying, with FRS handling a small number of vacancies on pig, equine and tillage farms.

“We currently have 40-50 vacancies open at the moment on dairy farms,” Mr Brosnan said.

“We hear a lot of talk about farm manager roles, but the sector also needs relief milkers, herd managers and all rounders, who can drive a tractor and be reasonable at grassland management.

“The skills needed to carry out such roles can be underestimated,” he said.