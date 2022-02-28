Calls for €2,000 fertiliser vouchers to be issued to farmers

Calls are being made for farmers to receive €2,000 in fertiliser vouchers to help offset rising fertiliser prices.

ICSA has called on Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue to issue the vouchers as a matter of urgency.

"Vouchers should be payable at a rate of 50pc of the total fertiliser bill for 2021, to a maximum of €2,000," said Tim Farrell, ICSA Rural Development Chair.

He said a voucher system is now the only way to assist farmers with the purchase of fertiliser.

It comes as protected urea with sulphur has surpassed the €1,000/t mark and, even at that price, is of limited availability, with many merchants not being able to source it, according to Keith Fahy, B&T drystock advisor with Teagasc.

Fahy says that regular urea is trading around the €930/t mark with compounds such as 18-6-12 retailing around €750/t.

Last week IFA President Tim Cullinan met EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowsk and discussed the extraordinary increase in input costs.

Cost surges are impacting on all sectors but in particular are having a devastating impact on the pig, poultry and horticulture sectors, he said.

"These cost pressures are likely to increase as a result of developments in the Ukraine.

“Farmers are currently being hit by extraordinary cost inflation for fertiliser, feed and energy. This is not sustainable. It is already having a devastating effect on our pig sector and the Commission needs to act immediately to address this” he said.

Before Christmas Grassland Agro MD Liam Woulfe said he couldn't see the prices changing any time soon.

“I can’t see the environment that we’re in right now changing for the next 6-10 months. It may change coming into 2023,” he said.

He estimated that the physical stock of fertiliser in the country was “50pc of a normal year’s."

In January Bloomberg estimated that Europe was being hardest hit by the fertiliser crisis with nutrient prices remaining at a record, even as the pressure has eased in North America.