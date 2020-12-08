Farming

Call to recoup exit payments from former IFA presidents

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Claire Mc Cormack

IFA has been asked to consider recouping exit payments that some previous presidents received upon leaving office.

Wexford IFA chairman James Kehoe posed the move during last week’s IFA National Council meeting which addressed the association’s 2020 financial statements.

For a period until the pay controversy of 2015, each IFA president received a “termination payment” equivalent to one year’s remuneration on finishing their term. It’s understood the payment was introduced to further compensate presidents who had spent significant time away from holdings during their tenure.

