Call to recoup exit payments from former IFA presidents

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

IFA has been asked to consider recouping exit payments that some previous presidents received upon leaving office.

Wexford IFA chairman James Kehoe posed the move during last week’s IFA National Council meeting which addressed the association’s 2020 financial statements.

For a period until the pay controversy of 2015, each IFA president received a “termination payment” equivalent to one year’s remuneration on finishing their term. It’s understood the payment was introduced to further compensate presidents who had spent significant time away from holdings during their tenure.

However, with the latest IFA draft accounts showing further pressure on income and expenditure, Kehoe suggested an alternative route to secure short-term revenue. Speaking to this publication, the suckler-to-beef, sheep and tillage farmer said: “IFA is losing money and every penny counts. Our grassroots membership want a strong organisation, but they’ve concerns about the finances. The legacy of recent years has impacted on farmers contributing to the organisation. “I posed the question that maybe the organisation should ask previous presidents who received a fifth-year contribution if they would like to give back to the organisation. “At that time the organisation wasn’t in financial difficulty; but we are now. It would be as a good will gesture. “Our former presidents gave years of important voluntary work to the organisation, but it’s under pressure now and we must be realistic and honest. Everyone needs to dig deep. “The presidents might be delighted to have the opportunity to give back and farmers would be heartened by it,” he said. Kehoe is one of two candidates currently running for the IFA south Leinster regional chairman position left open by outgoing chair Tom Short. Former Laois IFA chairman Francie Gorman is also in the race.