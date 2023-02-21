Call for AI companies to give farmers access to dairy bull pictures

A prominent dairy farmer in Co Tipperary has called on AI companies to show pictures of their dairy bulls.

Michael Murphy, from Nenagh, said AI companies are using “every excuse under the sun” not to show pictures.

“Any good stickman, especially a guy like me that’s finishing the cattle, needs to be able to see the bull you’re using. Even a photo would put your mind at ease,” Mr Murphy told the Farming Independent.

“Last year I dealt with Progressive Genetics and Dovea Genetics. I wrote a letter to Dovea, but I never got any response. This year I’m going to go through the catalogue, pick a couple of bulls, and if I can’t get a picture of the bulls I’m going to go out and buy two or three stock bulls.

“I consider I have a super herd at the minute, production wise, with the calf I’m producing and I want to try and keep it there.

“My average EBI at the minute is about €170 and EBI is being bandied about by the experts as the greatest thing since penicillin and I would put a serious question mark over that. I reckon the higher up in EBI you go with your herd, there will be major issues down the line in terms of strength and power within your herd.”

ICBF chief executive Sean Coughlan said it was suboptimal for farm profitability not to use the EBI to make decisions on what bulls to use on a farm.

“If the size of a cow or the beef merit of her offspring are going to be important, then use the maintenance sub-index and beef sub-index of the EBI to help make your decision. By all means look at a picture of the cow/bull, but use the statistical evidence to help inform a breeding decision if you want to make the most progress,” Coughlan said.

Seamus Hughes from Progressive Genetics said however that “there’s no point” showing farmers a picture of a year old bull.

“I understand farmers may want to see a picture of the bull, but the key traits like fertility, protein, and health won’t be exhibited in a picture.

“All that matters is the offspring of the bull. We’re only interested in the maternal genetics the bull will give. You can look at a bull from morning to evening and you won’t know what fertility, maintenance, milk constituents, etc the bull will give.

Data

“We apply a lot of data to get a beef value, which is heavily influenced by carcass weight. Beef bulls are different, one can observe desirable traits from looking at the bull hence they are photographed.”

Dovea Genetics said it was now publishing pictures of the dam, granddam or a daughter picture due to customer requests and “to highlight the high standard of the maternal lines we select our bulls from.”

A statement said: “We used to picture all our young dairy bulls but have changed this policy as we are totally focused on collecting semen from our young dairy bulls who are in working condition.

“In addition we aAa (animal Analysis associates) all our dairy bulls and publish their aAa scores. The scores are a great indication of the trait each bull possesses from dairy, tall, open, strong, smooth or style.”