Burren Programme founders step down amid outrage over ACRES ‘welfare scheme’

The founders of the Burren Programme are to step down from their positions in protest over planned changes to the hugely successful agri-environmental scheme.

Brendan Dunford and Sharon Parr have been the driving force behind the Burren Programme, and its predecessor BurrenLIFE, for almost 20 years. Their company, HNV Services, won the contract to administer an expanded scheme, which also includes the Aran Islands and East Galway, in May of this year.

However, the pair told a meeting of farmers in the Burren last week that details of the new BurrenAran ACRES scheme had made their positions untenable.

A number of issues have been highlighted in the new ACRES scheme including a lack of incentives for farmers to manage their land sustainably, a cap on what can be earned by farmers, a lack of flexibility and a lack of consultation between the Department of Agriculture and local stakeholders.

Chairperson of the Burren IFA, Michael Davoren, this week described BurrenAran ACRES as a “welfare scheme” rather than an environmental scheme and said it would undo the progress made in the Burren in recent decades.

To ensure that the entire scheme doesn’t collapse, HNV Services will fulfil its contract to administer the new scheme from January 1, 2023, but its founding members will not be involved.

“Over the course of the summer the details of the new programme emerged. We were expecting something different, something that was truer to the Burren Programme,” Mr Dunford told the Farming Independent.

“As the details emerged, we felt like we had no option but to stand down. Myself and Sharon [Parr] have been with this from the start, we’ve put a lot into this, and I guess there comes a point where you have to leave.

“Our colleagues [in HNV] are going to run the programme. It’s important someone is there to run it, because otherwise the farmers won’t get paid, but we do have misgivings about the structures and details of the proposed programme. Myself and Sharon felt that we couldn’t stand over what is being proposed.”

The Burren Programme has taken a results based approach to promoting sustainable farming in the Burren. Each field in each participating farm is individually checked and rated throughout the year and payments to farmers are based on this rating.

“ACRES is not an environmental scheme, it’s a welfare scheme. It pays you money to do very little and it delivers very little for the environment,” said Michael Davoren of the Burren IFA.

“Under the Burren Programme, everything was measurable, everyone knew what they had to do and what they would get if they did it. As a farmer, I was challenged to do better every year. If I didn’t do the work, I didn’t get paid. Under this new [ACRES] scheme, you get paid a small amount for doing very little. That’s it in a nutshell.

“We had a meeting in Kilfenora last week and there was outrage about what is going on. To be fair to our politicians, they have all been in contact with the Department of Agriculture on our behalf and no progress. If you want to give farmers a welfare scheme, so be it, but then call it what it is.

“Brendan and Sharon told us in Kilfenora that they were stepping down. It’s an outrage to allow this to happen. Brendan has given his life to this scheme and this is where it is left.”

In 2017, the Burren Programme was recognised by the European Commission as the best of the EU’s 4,300 agri-environmental programmes.

Indeed, delegations of farmers and civil servants from three different EU countries attended last month’s Burren Winterage Weekend and are planning to copy the Burren Programme in their country.