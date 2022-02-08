Burning of bushes and hedge cuttings to be banned next year

The burning of green waste on farms may not be permitted after January 1, 2023, the Department of Environment has indicated.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last week secured an exemption to allow farmers to burn bushes, hedge cuttings and treetops in 2022 — in line with current regulations — but it has now emerged that this fifth derogation may be the final one provided to the sector.

There had been a furious backlash from farmer representatives who last week learned that an exemption had not been granted by the Department of the Environment for 2022.

Although farm leaders welcomed the subsequent reprieve, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment said the provision was temporary.

“Under the Waste Management (Prohibition of Waste Disposal by Burning) Regulations 2009, the burning of household, garden, commercial or industrial waste is not permitted,” the spokesperson said.

“Previously, an exemption under the legislation had been provided for the burning of green waste generated by agricultural purposes.

“The burning of green waste is a matter of concern and leads to localised air pollution.

“More broadly, health problems associated with air pollution are widely acknowledged.

“The sunset clause in the Regulations, whereby the granting of exemptions would come to a definite end at a specified time, has been extended on four different occasions in the past.

“It was not envisaged that the exemption would continue indefinitely. The most recent exemption, under the legislation, expired on January 1, 2022.

“Regulations to extend the exemption until January 1, 2023, will be published in the coming days.

“Discussions between officials from the Department of the Environment and the Department of Agriculture will commence to examine alternative options to the practice of burning of this waste.”

Farmers are now permitted to burn bushes and hedge cuttings on their farms until the end of February. As always, there will be no exemption during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, which runs from the March 1 to August 31.

