Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Burning of bushes and hedge cuttings to be banned next year

Farmers are now permitted to burn bushes and hedge cuttings on their farms until the end of February. Stock image. Expand

Close

Farmers are now permitted to burn bushes and hedge cuttings on their farms until the end of February. Stock image.

Farmers are now permitted to burn bushes and hedge cuttings on their farms until the end of February. Stock image.

Farmers are now permitted to burn bushes and hedge cuttings on their farms until the end of February. Stock image.

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

The burning of green waste on farms may not be permitted after January 1, 2023, the Department of Environment has indicated.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last week secured an exemption to allow farmers to burn bushes, hedge cuttings and treetops in 2022 in line with current regulations but it has now emerged that this fifth derogation may be the final one provided to the sector.

Most Watched

Privacy