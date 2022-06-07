Buoyant economy and retirement lead to major drop in Farm Assist claims

Farmers aged 60 or over account for 30pc of Farm Assist claims

The number of farmers claiming Farm Assist has fallen by 56pc since 2011.

Retirement and a buoyant rural economy are said to be the main drivers behind the decline, with Government spending on the scheme down from over €113m to €53m.

Farm Assist is a statutory social assistance scheme which provides support for farmers on low incomes. The maximum weekly personal rate is €208, with increases for dependents.

The Department of Social Protection recently conducted a review of the scheme and found more than 70pc of farmers in the scheme are aged 50 and over, more than half of the claimants are aged 55 and over, while 30pc are aged 60 and over.

In comparison, fewer than 10pc of Jobseeker’s Allowance claimants are aged 60 years and older.

The review found the ageing profile of recipients has contributed to the decline since 2011, and claimants tend to exit the scheme straight to a pension scheme.

However, industry sources have indicated that a buoyant rural economy is also a major factor in reduced Farm Assist claims.

The scheme is subject to a means test. Farmers can earn income from self-employment, insured employment, capital etc.

The means test takes account of virtually every form of income, but

assesses it in different ways and disregards various amounts.

Farm Assist supplements small farms, mainly in the west of Ireland, and over 59pc of claims are made in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork, and this proportion has increased since 2011.

One of the key recommendations of the review was to provide for an extensive expansion to the list of agri-environmental schemes that qualify for a disregard.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys introduced this measure as part of the Social Welfare Act 2022 and it will be implemented from next month.

If a farmer is in receipt of one of these grants at the average payment of €2,132, this measure could provide for a weekly increase in his or her Farm Assist of up to €28.70, depending on individual circumstances.