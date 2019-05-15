Bruton: Farmers need to make 'profound and difficult changes'

Speaking after a Dáil vote which saw Ireland become the second country in the world to declare a climate emergency, he said: "We will have to change how we run our farms.

"Many farmers have been farming in the same way for decades and it will be difficult for them to make the necessary changes.

"I am very conscious that as well as declaring that this is crucially important and urgent, we are asking people to make profound and difficult changes to the way they live."

Minister Bruton recently received a mandate from Government to begin the preparation of a new All of Government Plan to bring about a step change in our climate ambition over the next decade and beyond.

It comes as the latest information from the EPA shows that ammonia emissions increased by 2pc in 2017, following a 5pc increase in 2016.

Agriculture dominates emissions of ammonia, which arise from the decomposition of animal manures and the application of fertiliser.

This trend in increasing emissions is projected to continue out to 2030.