Brexit risks for farmers as CAP payments to fall - Central Bank warning

Brexit could push at-risk Irish farms closer to the point of collapse, the Central Bank has warned.

In economic analysis issued as the Ploughing Championships begin in Tullamore today, they said that risks such as Brexit could “expose the existing viability challenges facing some Irish farmers”.

The analysis highlighted the reliance on the UK market, with just over 40pc of the agri-food exports going there. It added that the beef sector “appears particularly vulnerable to a Brexit shock”.

The Deputy governor of the Central Bank, Sharon Donnery, said that there are specific challenges facing farmers. “The fact remains that a hard Brexit which reduces market access for Irish exports would have a material negative effect on Irish agriculture and adjusting to this in the short-term would prove a considerable challenge.”

The research pointed out that the percentage of EU funding allocated Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) payments had plummeted by more than 30pc in just over 30 years.

In 1985, the CAP expenditure equated to some 73pc of the EU’s overall budget.

However, this dropped to 41pc in 2016, with the EU Commission proposing a further decrease of 5pc.

The Central Bank said that it is likely the EU Budget will be further affected by the UK's exit, with the loss of their annual net contribution.