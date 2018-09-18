Farm Ireland
Brexit risks for farmers as CAP payments to fall - Central Bank warning

The Central Bank. Photo: Bloomberg
The Central Bank. Photo: Bloomberg
Sharon Donnery

Ryan Nugent

Brexit could push at-risk Irish farms closer to the point of collapse, the Central Bank has warned.

In economic analysis issued as the Ploughing Championships begin in Tullamore today, they said that risks such as Brexit could “expose the existing viability challenges facing some Irish farmers”.

The analysis highlighted the reliance on the UK market, with just over 40pc of the agri-food exports going there. It added that the beef sector “appears particularly vulnerable to a Brexit shock”.

The Deputy governor of the Central Bank, Sharon Donnery, said that there are specific challenges facing farmers. “The fact remains that a hard Brexit which reduces market access for Irish exports would have a material negative effect on Irish agriculture and adjusting to this in the short-term would prove a considerable challenge.”

The research pointed out that the percentage of EU funding allocated Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) payments had plummeted by more than 30pc in just over 30 years.

In 1985, the CAP expenditure equated to some 73pc of the EU’s overall budget.

However, this dropped to 41pc in 2016, with the EU Commission proposing a further decrease of 5pc.

The Central Bank said that it is likely the EU Budget will be further affected by the UK's exit, with the loss of their annual net contribution.

As part of its conclusions they say that this, along with the uncertainty of Brexit, will be a considerable challenge to farmers.

Since 2005, CAP payments have accounted for just under 75pc of total farm income.

Ms Donnery said that agriculture still makes a significant contribution to the Irish economy.

"However, Brexit continues to pose huge uncertainty to the Irish economy overall, and today's research spells out the specific challenges faced by those working in the agri-food sector across the country," she said.

The letter, written by Central Bank economist Thomas Conefrey, pointed to three Brexit factors that could negatively affect Irish farmers:

* The degree of reliance of specific sectors/products on the UK market;

* The reduction in UK market access for Irish exporters due to tariff and non-tariff barriers;

* The degree of resilience of different sectors based on their profitability and dependence on direct payments.

Mr Conefrey indicated a reliance on the UK market across a number of different sectors.

Sub-sectors such as cereal and fruit and vegetables accounted for 90pc and 84pc of respective exports.

These would be placed in the heavy reliance sectors.

Dairy exports to the UK account for 35pc of the total.

The letter said that the beef sector would be particularly vulnerable by border delays associated with a hard Brexit.

About 50pc of Irish beef exports go to the UK. The Central Bank says that in a hard-Brexit scenario, "agriculture products would attract some of the highest tariffs".

"Estimates from Teagasc show that the tariff on fresh boneless beef, which accounts for two-thirds of the value of beef exports to the UK, would be 69pc."

Potential delays as a result off non-tariff barriers could result in an estimated drop of 9.6pc in overall trade - exports and imports - between Ireland and the UK once the UK exit the EU.

Irish Independent

