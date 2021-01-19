Brexit could cut off a third of Irish milk pool from vital EU supports

More than a third of Ireland’s total milk pool could be ineligible for key EU supports and may be locked out of lucrative Third Country markets as a consequence of Brexit.

Close to 4.0 billion litres of milk from farms in the Republic and Northern Ireland is currently processed in unison for produce such as butter, specialised nutrition powders and cream liquors.

However, this produce will be excluded from EU supports such as Private Storage Aid (PSA), and from some emerging markets in Africa and Asia.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, has admitted that dairy produce which comprises ‘mixed milk’ originating from farms in the North and South will not qualify for preferential tariff rates which the EU has negotiated in trade agreements with up to 70 countries around the world.

Only dairy produce manufactured from entirely EU milk qualifies for the preferential tariff rates available under these international trade deals.

As Northern Ireland is no longer part of the EU since Brexit, dairy produce that includes milk from the North is not covered by these trade agreements.

Among the most important markets affected by the post-Brexit restrictions are Japan, Canada, South Africa, South Korea and Morocco.

In addition, dairy produce comprising ‘mixed milk’ from the North and South will not qualify for crucial EU market support measures such as PSA and intervention.

Such mechanisms have helped underpin EU milk prices despite extreme dairy market volatility over the last decade. In the most recent intervention the Commission purchased 380,000 tonnes of skim milk powder and substantial quantities of butter in 2018-19 to support milk prices.

DII estimates that dairy products manufactured with ‘mixed milk’ use around 4.0 billion litres of 11.0 billion litres of milk produced on the island of Ireland. This equates to almost 37pc of the milk produced North and South.

Conor Mulvihill of DII explained that ‘mixed-milk’ produce is not an issue in the UK and EU markets, and is irrelevant in China and the US as there are currently no trade agreements between the EU and these states.

“Where it does become a problem is in customs origin rules, where Irish products seek to avail of a preferential tariff from a free trade agreement the EU has negotiated, such as Japan or Canada. There are about 70 of these agreements,” he added.

“Now with the recent EU-UK [trade] deal we feel there is a political window to address this anomaly,” Mr Mulvihill said.

However, the Commission is understood to be reluctant to reopen existing trade deals.

Industry sources concede that changes to the detail of existing EU trade agreements to reflect the Northern Ireland protocol are unlikely until these accords are renewed or reviewed in the future - although the protocol may be reflected in new trade deals.

Equally, the Commission is reluctant to allow dairy produce manufactured using milk from Northern Ireland to have full access to EU market tools such as PSA and intervention.

Industry sources said the dairy processors affected – which include Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Aurivo – will have to use Southern milk exclusively when manufacturing product for particular Third Country markets.

Glanbia confirmed that it has the ability segregate its milk supplies from the North and South.