Breakthrough expected in crunch CAP talks this week

Speaking ahead of the series of talks in Brussels this week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Farming Independent that his focus is on delivering as much flexibility as possible for Ireland to make its own decisions.

A major breakthrough is anticipated in long-running talks over the future of the Common Agricultural Policy in Brussels, as tensions over the future of farm payments heighten at home.

Super trilogue meetings between the European Commission, Parliament and Council continue today in an effort to hammer out a deal on some of the most contentious issues, including convergence and the levels of funding allocated to direct payments from eco-schemes.

Definitions of an ‘active/genuine farmer’ and ‘new farmer’ will also be trashed out to ensure greater targeting of payments.

“As has been the case right throughout these CAP talks, my ambition is on delivering a CAP that will be as farmer-friendly as possible and that will deliver for the needs of our own farmers.

“A one-sized CAP will not fit all farmers and we must ensure that flexibility is granted to individual countries to shape various measures, including those under direct payments.

IFA President Tim Cullinan called on the Minister to stand up for Irish farmers “as the EU Agriculture

Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has been doing nothing to support farmers”. He added: “The Minister must get the maximum possible flexibility on eco-schemes so they can be implemented in a way that supports productive farmers.”

However, his comments come as further tensions in relation to the CAP talks erupted at IFA meetings last week, with some members levelling stinging criticism at the organisation over its handling of CAP reform.

Two prominent IFA members warned that “bitterness is building” among suckler and sheep farmers on the ground.

Hill Farming Committee Chairman Flor McCarthy and former deputy president Derek Deane blasted IFA leadership, including Director General Damian McDonald and Director of Policy/Chief Economist Tadhg Buckley.

Despite assurances that IFA is seeking a payment of €300/suckler cow and €30/ewe, McCarthy told the Farming Independent there “isn’t a hope in hell” of this being achieved.

“I made an impassioned plea for IFA not to abandon the low-income sectors — our director general and chief economist seem to have a problem using them two words. IFA has 70,000 farmers and it has forgotten about a lot of them — that’s the

reality.

“The leadership do not know the feeling on the ground and there will be war when this goes through.”

At the South Leinster meeting, Carlow’s Derek Deane called on the IFA’s director general to “consider his position” over the organisation’s handling of CAP.

“I’m disappointed with our negotiating stance, it’s not credible,” said Deane. “We’ve conceded to 75pc convergence and 30pc of an eco-scheme. It is not our job to concede, we have to fight the corner for farmers and nobody else. We have not lobbied, we have not done our job, and I think, at this point Damien, after the length you have been around, you are going to have to consider your position.”

Mr McDonald said “the central problem” with CAP reform is “the money is going down”.

He added: “It’s tough going for an organisation like ourselves with 70,000 members to try and keep everyone together and unite behind a common policy position.

“We will never get a position that everyone agrees with, but the position we have now is democratically arrived at.

“And if we don’t get behind it and drive it, we’ll get nowhere.”