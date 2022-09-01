Bord Bia launches Asian leg of EU beef, lamb and dairy promotions worth €8m

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue with Tetsuro Nomura, Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, in Japan

Bord Bia has launched the Asian leg of two EU co-funded campaigns promoting European beef, lamb and dairy from Ireland across seven Asian markets.

The launch comes as part of an ongoing trade mission to Southeast Asia, led by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The campaigns are worth a combined €8m and are as follows;

‘European Beef and Lamb - Ireland, Working with Nature’ in Japan, China, South Korea and the US worth €4.8m.

‘European Dairy – Ireland, working with nature in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines worth €3.2m.

Launching the campaigns in Tokyo on Thursday morning, Minister McConalogue highlighted that this was the third Minister led trade mission to Japan since 2017, reinforcing Ireland’s commitment to investment in the region.

Over 80 local buyers and stakeholders attended both events, to learn more about Ireland’s capability as a supplier of high-quality, sustainably produced beef, lamb and dairy.

“As part of these campaigns, almost €2 million will be invested in promotional activities in the Japanese market. This is expected to result in €11.6 million growth in Irish beef and lamb exports and €18.9 million growth in Irish dairy exports to the market - a significant feat for the Irish meat and dairy sectors”, Minister McConalogue said.

The dairy campaign will target nearly 10,000 Asian dairy buyers, grant Irish dairy processors access to an additional six Asian trade fairs and see 84 buyers and journalists, from the five countries, visit Irish farms and processors over three years.

As part of the beef and lamb campaign, Bord Bia will host Irish beef and lamb exporters at an additional three trade shows, host 12 trade seminars, three Chef Masters events and welcome 27 Japanese trade and media representatives to Ireland.

In addition to these physical activities, the campaign will undertake a suite of digital promotional activities, such as website and social media, advertising and recipe video development.

Bord Bia’s Senior EU Promotions Manager, Declan Fennell, who was also in attendance at the launch event in Tokyo today, added, “EU co-funded campaigns are a vital means of putting Ireland on the global map as a food producer. Of particular focus will be the building new relationships between Irish exporters and local importers and distributors in the relevant market.

“Combined, they represent the largest ever investment in third country markets for the promotion of Irish meat and dairy and will build upon the investment started back in 2017 via the €3.75 million European Beef and Lamb – Excellence in Food Safety and Quality Assurance that ran between 2017 and 2020.”

Later in the week, Bord Bia will also introduce Irish dairy to key trade buyers in Vietnam as part of the EU dairy campaign.

Minister of State for New Market Development, Martin Heydon, said, “The campaign closely aligns with Food Vision 2030 - Ireland’s strategy for the agri-food sector over the decade ahead, aiming for Irish food, drink and horticulture exports to reach 21 billion by 2030.