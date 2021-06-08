Bord Bia ‘choosing to ignore’ carbon footprint of feed ration, claim tillage farmers  

Tillage farmers have hit out at Bord Bia for “ignoring” the environmental impact of feed imports under its new programme to “carbon footprint” quality-assured Irish sheep farms.

The Irish Food Board’s new ‘Lamb Carbon Footprint’, which will be a requirement for all sheep farms under the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance scheme, will calculate data provided by farmers through a newly developed “sustainability survey” similar to those for quality-assured dairy and beef farms.

Farmers will be asked to provide information on housing — dates for housing/turnout; production — average weight/age at sale/slaughter; animal numbers — flock size, weight/age at lambing/weaning/sale; fertiliser use — quantity applied; silage — quantity cut/purchased; and feed use —average quantity of compound ration fed to flock.

However, the Irish Grain Growers (IGG) group has criticised Bord Bia for “choosing to ignore” the carbon footprint of imported feed ingredients.

Department data shows that 3.5m tonnes of feed ingredients, from up to 60 countries, are shipped to Ireland each year for ration use in meat and dairy systems.

IGG chairman Bobby Miller said: “Why should the Irish tillage farmer support any ‘grass-fed’ sheep, beef or dairy sector promotions when we are continually being ignored in these programmes.

“The latest offering from Bord Bia is just a continuation of the same issue where Irish grain gets no recognition. We as tillage farmers can no longer accept being ignored.

“For Bord Bia, and the meat and dairy industry to be assessing the carbon footprint of sheep, dairy and beef farms, while choosing to ignore the carbon footprint of the feed ration used, flies in the face of their objective in our view.”

‘Logical’

He pointed to Teagasc’s Crops 2030 research which found the carbon footprint of imported feed materials for rations is “up to 24 times” that of Irish grains/legumes.

“This fact simply cannot be ignored by Bord Bia and the meat and dairy industry any longer. Irish grain and legumes must be factored in to their sustainability surveys — and farmers should be rewarded for it.”

In response Bord Bia stated that “the carbon footprint of imported animal feed is factored into the new sheep carbon footprint, as well as the beef and dairy carbon footprint”.

A spokesperson said: “Bord Bia uses a weighted emissions factor for the compound feed based on typical ingredient inclusion levels in the feed recipe for the target animal. The source countries for the ingredients are also factored in and are based on national import statistics.

“Bord Bia does not specifically ask the farmer for this information as feed ration can come from a variety of origins, which would be difficult for the farmers to know. In addition we try to keep the survey time to a minimum, while ensuring it is as accurate and efficient as possible.

“As outlined in the past, Bord Bia would welcome working with the industry to support the adoption of Irish Grown Grain claims and encourage direct engagement on the topic.”