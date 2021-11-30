Boarded-out survivor calls on IFA to contribute to redress scheme

Boarded-out abuse victim James Sugrue is calling on farming organisations to acknowledge the suffering of children who were used as farm labourers by helping to finance the mother-and-baby home redress scheme.

Mr Sugrue and his two brothers were abandoned by their mother at the County Home in Killarney in 1959. Mr Sugrue was later boarded out to a farming family in Co Kerry, where he was abused and forced to work in horrendous conditions from the age of eight.

For the next 11 years, Mr Sugrue suffered abuse while being used as slave labour on the farm. He now wants the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) to accept the farming industry’s role in the suffering of hundreds of children. Mr Sugrue explained that chapter 11 of a report commissioned under the mother-and-baby home redress scheme alludes to children being boarded out to farms for seasonal and full-time work.

“When I read some of the accounts and the documents, it revealed that most boys boarded out went to farms,” Mr Sugrue said. “I’m not saying just because they went to farms, they were abused, because they weren’t. But a lot of them were and they were used for forced labour.”

When Mr Sugrue left the farm in at the age of 19, he was handed £15.

“I worked hours, weeks, months and years on that farm, and I still have the scars to prove it,” he said. “With that £15, I had to make my way to England, find a job and accommodation; €15 to restart my life is what it is.”

Mr Sugrue feels that because many farmers at the time actively sourced boys from the industrial schools, the IFA must acknowledge this and play a part in compensation to the victims.

“They [farmers] benefited from having these children on their farms. The farmers were also paid to look after children, many of them didn’t. The farming organisation is a huge one, and while the farmers of today might say ‘we didn’t do it’, their forefathers did.

“The benefit that they accumulated from our labour has gone on to the farmers of today, so why should they not be considered to make some compensation to the redress scheme?”

Mr Sugrue is actively campaigning to have boarded-out survivors included in the mother-and-baby home redress scheme.