Boarded-out survivor calls on IFA to contribute to redress scheme

James Sugrue has called on the IFA to acknowledge the abuse of boarded-out victims on farms. Photo: Domnick Walsh Expand

Stephen Fernane

Boarded-out abuse victim James Sugrue is calling on farming organisations to acknowledge the suffering of children who were used as farm labourers by helping to finance the mother-and-baby home redress scheme.

Mr Sugrue and his two brothers were abandoned by their mother at the County Home in Killarney in 1959. Mr Sugrue was later boarded out to a farming family in Co Kerry, where he was abused and forced to work in horrendous conditions from the age of eight.

