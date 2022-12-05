‘Bite the bullet’ on livestock reduction, urges former Dairygold chief

Former dairy chief Jim Woulfe has backed proposals to incentivise farmers to exit livestock production on a voluntary basis to help the sector tackle its climate targets.

The former CEO of Dairygold said the future of the agri-food sector is very bright, but warned that the ‘fly in the ointment’ for the country as a food-producing nation is our sustainability.

Speaking at the national Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference over the weekend in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath, Woulfe said: “We are moving in the right direction. We must gather pace on it and we must now move into a real action phase. The gap between here and 2030 is narrowing and there is not time to keep in the discussion phase, we have got to get into the action phase.”

The level of Greenhouse Gas emissions, he said, is something the sector has to deal with and make significant changes.

“While our global reputation is excellent, one of the barometers that is understood by all is water quality. Water quality has deteriorated and we have to reverse that very quickly.

“It’s a raw nerve to the ordinary citizen... it is unacceptable that the water quality isn’t up to the required standard, that it has deteriorated, particularly in the south and south-east. That is one of the first issues that must be tackled.”

He said at this point in time, in the context of sustainability and climate challenge, “We have got to bite the bullet in the context of the voluntary exit schemes for bovine farmers.”

There has always been a natural exit from production, he said, with the number of dairy farmers falling from 72,000 in 1983 when milk quotas were introduced, to 18,000 today.

“We had a huge amount of movement out of dairy during that point in time. And we had milk quota buyouts... and milk quota restructuring schemes. There was no fuss, no foostering. There was reward there for people to transition into other enterprises.”

The aggression and angst in the Netherlands at the moment, he said, can be avoided. “We can get into an incentivised approach towards change. There’s no doubt that 2-3pc of dairy farmers exit business every year. That, with an incentive, could go higher.

“We can’t skirt around the problem any longer and we’ve got to face that to deal with the climate change agenda.

“Voluntary is the most important word in the context of going forward.”

