‘Bite the bullet’ on livestock reduction, urges former Dairygold chief

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Former dairy chief Jim Woulfe has backed proposals to incentivise farmers to exit livestock production on a voluntary basis to help the sector tackle its climate targets.

The former CEO of Dairygold said the future of the agri-food sector is very bright, but warned that the ‘fly in the ointment’ for the country as a food-producing nation is our sustainability.

