Bird flu found in second Monaghan turkey farm

Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease, the Department said. Photo: Stock image Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

A second turkey flock in Co Monaghan has tested positive for bird flu, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed tonight.

An exclusion zone, already in place around a turkey farm in the county that tested positive for bird flu just over a week ago, has been extended.

