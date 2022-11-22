Bird flu found in second Monaghan turkey farm

A second turkey flock in Co Monaghan has tested positive for bird flu, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed tonight.

An exclusion zone, already in place around a turkey farm in the county that tested positive for bird flu just over a week ago, has been extended.

In a statement tonight, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that test results have identified evidence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1, commonly known as bird flu, in samples from a second turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

It is unknown how many turkeys are on the farm.

It said there is a slight extension to the existing Avian Influenza restriction zones on foot of this confirmation. Movements of poultry and poultry products within and through the zones is only permitted under licence from the Department.

The licence conditions are in place to help mitigate the risk of further spread. Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease, the Department said.

A protection zone of at least 3km radius from the infected holding and a surveillance zone of at least 10km radius will be put in place, while a census of all holdings within the PZ and SZ will be conducted and licensing procedures put in place to control movements of live poultry, other captive birds, hatching and table eggs, used litter, manure and slurry from poultry holdings.

Current regulations require all flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access and to apply particular bio-security measures.

Poultry flock owners are asked to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

There is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs.