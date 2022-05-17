Biden looks to Ireland for infant formula as US shortages bite

Out and about: US President Joe Biden visits a family farm in Kankakee, Illinois. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

US President Joe Biden has signalled increased imports of infant formula from Ireland as families in the US struggle to access the product amid a nationwide shortage.

Industry sources have said major infant formula manufacturer Abbot has looked to its facility in Cavan in a bid to ramp up supplies, with the company understood to be flying the product to the US to reduce shipping times.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.

US formula shortages because of a factory being taken offline have been compounded by supply chain snags and historic inflation, leaving about 40pc of baby formula products out of stock nationwide, according to data firm Datasembly.

Ireland produces around 12pc of global infant formula exports, providing a vital channel for the utilisation of its dairy ingredients (skim milk, milk and whey protein ingredients and lactose).

The US market has increasingly become a vital destination for the Irish dairy industry with exports reaching €359m in 2020, more than doubling the value over the last five years and contributing almost 16pc to Ireland’s total growth in dairy exports in the same period.

The surge in demand comes as farm gate milk prices here reach look set to reach record highs, with both Lakeland Diaries and Glanbia Ireland announcing price increases for April.

Tight supplies of formula in the US dwindled further after Abbott Laboratories in February recalled Similac and other baby formula made at its Michigan, plant following consumer complaints of bacterial contamination. The FDA later cited five bacterial infections reported in babies given the company’s formula, including two deaths.

Abbott, the biggest US supplier of milk formula, said tests showed one bacteria strain found in the facility was not linked to any known infant illnesses, although it was updating its cleaning and related protocols.

Abbott said it could restart production at Sturgis within two weeks of FDA approval, adding it is prioritising production at its Ohio facility, and air-shipping formula from its Cavan plant.

Additional reporting by Reuters