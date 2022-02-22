Better conformation cattle not attracting highest factory prices

There has been dissatisfaction with the QPS pricing grid

Better conformation cattle may not always get the highest factory prices on the QPS pricing grid, a snap Farming Independent analysis has shown.

Originally introduced in 2004, the grid was touted as the best way to reward those who produced superior conformation stock.

That idea has long been strongly contested, with the ICMSA claiming that farmers, in general, were losing up to €13m annually under the new grid system when compared to the previous pricing structure. Indeed, dissatisfaction with the grid was among the reasons cited for the factory protest/blockade of 2020.

An analysis by the Farming Independent of data from the Department of Agriculture’s Beef Pricewatch tables indicates those producing better conformation cattle are not getting the highest factory prices.

Under the grid system, an animal that grades above the base price should get a higher price than that base.

However, for the week ending February 13, that was not the case.

While the highest price paid that week did see U+ 2+ and U+3- steers reach €5.29/kg, the reality is that out of 38 grid price boxes at or above the R+ grade from fat score 2- to 4=, 24 were below a price of €5.05/kg. That €5.05/kg represents 16 of the top prices achieved on the grid by steers that graded from R- to R= with a fat score of 2- to 4=.

A further three prices in the O+ section at €5.00-5.05/kg were also stronger than the majority of the best prices paid to those above the R+ grade.

While the above represents only a one-week snapshot of top factory prices, there has been speculation for some time over what influence suggested flat prices and bonuses for in-demand Hereford and Angus cattle are having on the grid.