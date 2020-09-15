Beef sector faces a €725m wall of tariffs in no-deal Brexit scenario

The Irish government needs to develop a Tariff Support Mechanism to protect farm exports from the catastrophic impact of Brexit, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has insisted.

Claiming that tariffs in excess of €920 million could be imposed on Irish meat exports to Britain in a ‘no-deal’ scenario, MII director Cormac Healy said the Government must act now to put supports in place.

Read More

Mr Healy pointed out that Irish meat exports to the UK are worth in excess of €1.75 billion annually, but tariffs could push the final cost to British importers to over €2.6 billion.

“We need to seriously explore a Tariff Support Mechanism to keep Irish meat exports flowing to the UK and to keep our customers supplied, in the face of a tariff wall,” Mr Healy said.

“If large volumes of Irish meat, particularly beef, are displaced from the UK market, the consequences for the wider European market would be very negative.”

Because of Brexit the Irish meat industry risked losing its British customer base, which it has “developed over decades”, Mr Healy maintained.

“In the absence of an agreement on the future EU-UK relationship, the single biggest challenge for the Irish meat export business will be the imposition of new UK import tariffs, which for some meat categories, will be a major impediment to trade,” Mr Healy explained.

“Beef in particular would face a tariff wall of some 72pc, amounting to some €725 million annually,” he pointed out.

MII warned that the current proposals from UK government would see tariff reductions on meat imports from South America, Australia and the US.

“If we don’t act quickly and support our sector, we will risk losing our premium position in the UK market to cheaper imports from South America, Australia, USA, etc. that will also gain advantage from a lowering of their current tariff exposure,” Mr Healy maintained.

As part of the recent EU Leaders’ Summit agreement on an EU Budget, a new special €5bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve is to be established to counter unforeseen and adverse consequences in Member States and sectors that are worst affected.

MII said the Irish government needed to engage with Brussels to secure supports for the meat sector from this fund.

Mr Healy cautioned that even a bare bones trade deal between the EU and UK would involve greater customs controls, bureaucracy and documentation that will cause problems for ‘just-in-time’ delivery services to customers.

MII also warned the Government that direct connectivity to the Continent was essential to avoid the British land-bridge and possible chaos on the Channel ports.

“We need to have serious engagement with the Government about increasing Ireland’s direct shipping capacity to the Continent as a viable alternative to avoid the disruption [in Britain] that may occur in a no deal scenario,” Mr Healy said.

Online Editors