Beef Plan membership down to 1,000 after shake-up

A much-reduced Beef Plan organisation has emerged following last week’s AGM, with the leadership promising that the infighting of the past year is over.

The organisation now consists of just over 1,000 fully paid-up members, a far cry from 18,000 reported in 2019, but co-founder, Eamon Corley, says Beef Plan is now on a solid legal and financial footing.

A number of financial and structural rules have been put in place, with members now required to sign up to a 43-page rule book and code of conduct.

Speaking after the AGM, Mr Corley, said the infighting which almost destroyed the group in 2020 is over, and a more structured and transparent organisation now exists.

Dermot O’Brien and Enda Fingleton are not among the 1,000 official members.

“Effectively, we have gone our separate ways. There was a change in the make up of the board, with three new directors being put in place after legal advice. After that we had a functional board,” Mr Corley told The Farming Independent.

“One of the stumbling blocks that we had (before the changes), is that the board were not able to agree on the company accounts, but the five current directors have looked at the accounts and didn’t have a problem with them.”

Beef Plan accountant John Burke presented the group’s Income and Expenditure Statement for 2019 at the AGM, which showed a total turnover of €107,670, expenses of €101,709 and an end-of-year surplus of €5,961.

The group will no longer accept membership dues in cash and each member will be issued with a receipt and a unique membership number on payment.

A delegation from Beef Plan met with Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, in recent months, where he outlined a pathway for the organisation to be officially recognised.

“As far as we are concerned, we have ticked all the boxes so we will be getting in touch with him in the coming days,” said Mr Corley.

Beef Plan’s Producer Group, Emerald Isle, has also announced a deal which could see up to 4,000 Irish cattle exported to mainland UK each year.

The group, which sold in excess of 6,000 cattle for its members in 2020, says the UK deal could be a game-changer for beef prices in Ireland.

Mr Corley could not give details on this deal, saying they were “commercially sensitive” but did confirm that it has been secured through an agent and not directly with a UK-based factory.