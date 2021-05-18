Beef Plan faction rebrands under new name ahead of recruitment drive

ONE side of Beef Plan Movement voted to rebrand under new name ‘Irish Beef and Lamb Association’ (IBLA) at its inaugural AGM at the weekend.

Organisers say more than 300 members participated in the vote to change the name in a bid to “stabilise” the association after a prolonged period of “turbulence” since the beef factory blockades of 2019 which resulted in Beef Plan Movement splintering into two factions.

Members of the newly-established “non-profit organisation” also adopted a new constitution at the virtual event, with a membership recruitment drive now expected to get underway nationwide.

The IBLA national committee was represented by Beef Taskforce members Dermot O’Brien and Enda Fingleton, chairman Patrick Rooney and Eoin Donnelly (Galway and western regional chairman).

While total membership of the association was not made known at the AGM, organisers told the Farming Independent that this figure will be shared publicly “at the end of the year”.

It was stated that IBLA’s accounts will be published at year-end too.

Donnelly told the AGM: “Our primary objective now is to stabilise the association. We’ve had a lot of turbulence over the last two years and it is now time for us to draw breath.

“I’m glad to see that the new name has been adopted by the members. ‘IBLA’ was put forward from the feedback, particularly from western counties, where there are suckler farmers who also keep sheep.

“It’s brilliant that people have recognised the importance of bringing in sheep from an association point of view.

“The second key decision we’ve made tonight is the adoption of our constitution. That will strengthen and stabilise our association as we grow.

“It means we now sit under a regulator because, being registered as a voluntary non-profit organisation, we can’t on one hand call for regulation in the meat industry and not want regulation over our association.

“By rebranding and having a very definitive name, it gets rid of any confusion out there as to who is who. This clarity will help us to grow our membership.”

It was also confirmed that there will be “no charge” for IBLA membership, with all work carried out by representatives to be conducted on a “goodwill basis”.