Beef group targets slaughter age reduction

A reduction in the age of first calving was also advised

Measures proposed in an interim report of the Beef Vision Group to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions from the beef sector include a reduction in the age of slaughter and a reduction in the age of first calving.

The recommendation is to move to an average 24-27 months target range in the Climate Action Plan, although the effectiveness of this measure is dependant on existing stocking rates not increasing.

However, it’s understood stakeholders said not all systems and breed types lend themselves to these improvements to the same extent.

The need to maintain year-round supply of beef cattle to factories and potential increases in management cost and potential for further development of markets for bull beef are also factors for consideration.

Other measures proposed in the draft document include further development of methane-mitigating feed technologies and a designated target to replace some CAN with protected urea by the end of 2025 on grass-based beef production systems.

However, key challenges here are understood to be the availability and cost, with stakeholders suggesting the past few years have shown the market is responding slower than the growing demand.

An increase in organic production and a reduction in the amount of chemical N being used in the beef sector are also proposed measures outlined. The report states the cost of fertiliser could facilitate such a reduction.

While increasing the uptake of organic production will lead to a reduction in the volume of fertiliser used, concerns raised by some stakeholders are that the domestic market is saturated and capacity for international growth is limited by customers’ preference for locally sourced products.

A voluntary diversification scheme, as well as a voluntary extensification scheme, are also outlined in the document, while the potential of a ‘cap and trade’ methane-focused emissions model is proposed along with methane mitigating breeding strategies.

The report recommends looking at the potential for farmers to voluntarily diversify their farming activity away from breeding ruminants for a minimum number of years.

But there are concerns over the a disproportionately high uptake from the suckler sector and consideration should be given to potential impacts on existing commonages requirements.

Stakeholders also said this recommendation should be considered in the context of building capacity for productive efficiency gains instead of a reduction/exit measure to remove their breeding ruminant numbers in return for an appropriate incentive.

Others said the proposed exclusion of all breeding ruminants will exacerbate land abandonment concerns, particularly on marginal land.

Other measures in the document include improving Nitrogen use efficiency through liming and soil pH and a drive for clover adoption and multi-species swards.

Further, it is recommending that further interventions to increase the uptake of LESS on beef farms is promoted, while energy diversification opportunities should be looked at.