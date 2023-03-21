Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef farmers the big winners in new front loading scheme

CRISS addresses the need to reduce income disparities within agricultural sectors

The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability was partly designed to help support family farm income Expand

Close

The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability was partly designed to help support family farm income

The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability was partly designed to help support family farm income

The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability was partly designed to help support family farm income
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), popularly referred to among farmers as ‘front loading’, is designed to redistribute CAP funds from larger farms to medium and smaller-sized farms.

The basic premise behind the measure is that support through CAP should go to those who need it the most, or those who are contributing most to the CAP objectives, and that redistribution of funds from larger farms to small and medium-sized farms aids this objective.

Most Watched

Privacy