Beef farmer Edmond Phelan officially puts name forward for ICSA top job

ICSA's Edmond Phelan
ICSA's Edmond Phelan
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Waterford beef and tillage farmer Edmond Phelan has officially put his name forward to run for ICSA president it has been confirmed.

Mr Phelan, who specialises in finishing cattle near Fenor, Co Waterford has been a member of ICSA since 2002.

He has previously served as ICSA beef chairman, from 2012 to 2017, and before that he was the Munster vice-president. He has also served on the ICSA management committee.

Mr Phelan told the Farming Independent that he decided to put his name forward when Patrick Kent announced his resignation and put forward his nomination last night.

"I hadn't really thought about it until Paddy announced he was leaving. I got half a dozen calls that evening and the next day from people encouraging me to put my name forward," he said.

Mr Phelan said the price of beef and sheep and the "lack of respect" shown to livestock farmers is something he would campaign heavily for if elected as president.

"There's no respect shown to beef farmers. We are being asked to double production and work longer hours for lower prices. What other sector would do that?"

He added that he welcomed the €100m beef package announced by the EU Commission yesterday as farmers have taken a hammering from factories.

Also Read

Climate change is another issue that Mr Phelan is determined to be vocal on if he is elected and he believes that fossil fuels are the major factor in increasing emissions, not farmers.

The closing date for nominations for the position is Friday, May 24. The ballot will take place on Thursday, June 27.

The ICSA election follows the resignation of Patrick Kent. The Wexford farmer stepped down to join the campaign team of Mick Wallace, the Independents 4 Change TD, who is a MEP candidate.

Online Editors

Related Content





More in News

Benny Greene, Greene Agricultural Contractors mowing silage for Michael and Gerard Gowing, Kilminchy, Portlaoise with a yield of 15-18 tonne per acre. Picture: Alf Harvey.

It was good while it lasted: Sunny weather coming to an end says Met Eireann
Environment Secretary Michael Gove has suggested US demands for the UK to change food standards are a political stance for ‘the domestic audience in America’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Gove says US food standard demands unlikely to affect UK
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Concern over factory controlled feed-lots access to €100m beef fund
William Sayers.

'I didn't pull the zip up on my coat. I lost my arm and nearly died because of it'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Mark Condren

Big Phil's €100m election bailout for Leo
Stock image

'Coupled payments an MII cop-out'
Photo: PA

Farmers refusing to take on 'snowflake' vet students


Top Stories

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo holds its April milk price
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Big Phil may give Leo an election 'dig-out' but there's no such thing as a free...
Ben Buckley, a Dublin native who got his agri. background from Cork, has joined Farmhand for the next six months to demonstrate the new BigM450 throughout the country.

Krone BigM450 plans to 'mow the country'
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Bayer confident of appeals of glyphosate weed killer court defeats -executive
Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairygold announced milk price cut, days after saying prices are more than...
Stock image

Farmers may be liable to pay millions to replace obsolete guns
A Tuffmac 20' Cattle Trailer sold at €8,650

100pc clearance of 90 lots at Laois auction