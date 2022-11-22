Beef demand in decline as cost-of-living crisis hits home

The beef outlook for next year remains uncertain, according to Bord Bia, as consumer demand in Europe is impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

In recent months, there has been some downward pressure across Ireland’s European beef export markets, as consumers began to adjust to increases in the cost of living.

After energy, food has been the second biggest driver of inflation and European retailers have acted over recent months to increasingly focus on value in order to retain market share, Bord Bia said in a statement to the Farming Independent.

Latest forecasts from the European Beef Forecasting Group indicate a 1pc reduction in beef consumption for 2022 with 4pc in Germany and 1pc decreases in France and Sweden, respectively.

The weaker demand for higher value steak cuts in particular has been partially offset by a strong forequarter beef trade, especially for manufacturing product.

The EU beef herd is expected to continue to decline next year with a small recovery in beef production expected in Britain. Rising living costs in these key markets for Irish beef are expected to continue to impact on beef demand with consumer concerns around sustainability, animal welfare and personal health further impacted by value for money concerns, Bord Bia said.

Figures from Bord Bia show that the most recent cattle kill forecast has indicated that the annual cattle kill through DAFM-approved plants will reach 1.81m head for 2022, an increase of 120,000 head from 2021 levels.

This increase has been driven by higher numbers of slaughter age cattle available on Irish farms during 2022, reduced exports of slaughter age cattle to Northern Ireland and also the decision by some to kill cattle younger and lighter than previous years.

Early indications for 2023 are that we will see a reduction in cattle availability in 2023 with a forecast kill of 1.78m head.

In global terms beef supplies are forecast by the USDA to decrease marginally by 0.2pc in 2023, largely driven by a decline in the US cattle herd.