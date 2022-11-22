Farming

Beef demand in decline as cost-of-living crisis hits home

Weaker market for higher value steak cuts offset by a strong forequarter trade

The cost-of-living crisis is impacting the demand for beef, in particular for the higher value steak cuts Expand

The cost-of-living crisis is impacting the demand for beef, in particular for the higher value steak cuts

Martin Coughlan

The beef outlook for next year remains uncertain, according to Bord Bia, as consumer demand in Europe is impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

In recent months, there has been some downward pressure across Ireland’s European beef export markets, as consumers began to adjust to increases in the cost of living.

