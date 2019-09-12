Beef crisis hits supermarket shelves as Aldi confirms some meat being processed in UK

Protest: A farmer outside a meat plant in Kildare town recently. Photo: Mark Condren
Protest: A farmer outside a meat plant in Kildare town recently. Photo: Mark Condren
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A dispute which has gripped the beef industry for several weeks is now set to impact supermarket shelves. Aldi has become the first major retailer to confirm difficulties in stocking its shelves with Irish beef.

In a statement to Independent.ie, an Aldi spokesperson said there was now industry-wide availability issues for Irish beef.

It said to ensure it has a full range of fresh beef and pork products for its customers, some of its Irish beef and pork suppliers have processed Irish beef and pork at their UK based processing facilities.

"This is clearly reflected on our products’ packaging. We have also placed notices in our stores to ensure our customers are fully aware of the situation,” a spokesperson said.

It comes as efforts are continuing to broker talks between protesting farmers and the meat industry.

To date, there has been no agreement on plans to arrange talks to resolve the dispute in the coming days.

It had been mooted that an agreement by factories not resume processing cattle and protesters to end their pickets could lead both sides back to the table.

However, agreement to date on this has not been confirmed.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said he is continuing to engage with farmers and meat processors in an effort to convene talks at the earliest possible opportunity.

The row, which began in late July with the picketing of meat factories by a grassroots group of farmers, deepened on Monday when representatives of processors walked away from government initiated talks to resolve the impasse.

Meat Industry Ireland said on Tuesday that its members had temporarily laid off 3,000 employees after the blockading of their factories resulted in the closure of some 80pc of overall processing capacity.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in News

Stock Image

Minister must intervene in Knackeries strike to 'protect public...
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron

Agreement reached on re-establishing talks to solve beef dispute
Protests became commonplace outside producers around the country this summer

'We are not looking for an arm and a leg - all we are looking for is our fair...
(Ben Birchall/PA)

UK Badger cull expanded in effort to tackle TB in cattle
Pressure: Tanaiste Simon Coveney with Ifac members

Brexit nerves on rise for farmers, food producers
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Vets issue warning to Government over Brexit preparations
Stock image.

Serious Limerick fish kill started in Cork farm


Top Stories

Glanbia cuts its August milk price, its second cut in two months
Aishling Kelly, from Limerick, at the launch in Fenagh, Co Carlow. Photo: Mark Condren

Warm and sunny weather with high temperatures forecast ahead of National...
Forestry

Forestry planting 'grinding to a halt' over Department backlog
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'Treading the fine line between being under capacity and...
It's all about having a profitable cow

What is the perfect cow for winter milk? Ignore colour, size and shape
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Danny Lawson/PA)

Johnson urged to recall UK parliament after Operation Yellowhammer...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Toby Melville/PA)

Explainer: What is Yellowhammer?