Banagher meat plant did not have backing of Department

The Department of Agriculture expressed serious misgivings regarding plans to develop a new beef slaughter plant in Banagher, Co Offaly.

In documents seen by the Farming Independent, relating to the Department’s assessment of the proposal, it questions the requirement for another beef processing plant given current industry capacity and stated that significant investment would be needed at the site to bring it up to the standards needed to get EU approval.

The development plan, which has been thrown into doubt after the Chinese backers of the project were denied access to the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), has the support of farm organisations and local politicians.

The proposed plant aims to process up to 140 cattle per day, primarily for export to China.

However, information obtained by the Farming Independent under the Freedom of Information Act, shows that the Department questioned whether the proposed plant would get approval for beef exports to China.

The Department maintained that approval for the plant from its own perspective was “not a foregone conclusion” in its submission last December.

“The proposed plant operators have only made preliminary contact with DAFM, with a cursory site visit in February earlier this year and no further contact since then. The site itself would require very significant investment to bring it to the standard necessary for EU approval,” the Department stated.

Onerous

The Department also said approval for the Chinese market was “a lengthy and onerous process” and said there is no guarantee that plants which apply for Chinese approval will be successful.

Further, it said the proposed plant “is not meeting an identified strategic requirement for additional processing capacity”, and there are “no guarantees at this stage that it would meet the high standards required for EU and Chinese approvals”.

The Department provided observations on the economic viability of this project and whether it is in line with Government strategy in December 2019.

In its submission, it highlighted that there are already 33 Department-approved beef slaughter plants in Ireland and 161 local authority approved plants authorised to slaughter bovines, some of which it said operate on a “part-time basis only”.

Enterprise Ireland confirmed to the Farming Independent that it does not currently grant aid investment in additional slaughtering capacity in the meat processing industry, on the basis that there is no established deficit in slaughtering capacity.

The state body’s policy was referenced by the Department in its submission.

Plans for the plant were recently dealt another blow after Banagher man Desmond Kampff and others lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the decision by Offaly County Council to give the green light to Chinese-backed Banagher Chilling Ltd last month.

Farm organisations hailed the project, with ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham describing it as of huge strategic benefit to the long-suffering beef farming sector.

Bord Bia also backed the planned factory development, and in correspondence seen by this paper it describes the project as “particularly opportune” given that Ireland became the first European country to gain access to China earlier in 2018.

It also highlighted that having the commitment of well-connected and successful Chinese business interests would be of major benefit.