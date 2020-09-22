Farming

Banagher meat plant did not have backing of Department

Exclusive: Serious misgivings at Agriculture House over proposal’s ability to meet standards, and about the need for extra processing capacity

In jeopardy: The site of the proposed development outside Banagher, Offaly. Photo: Jeff Harvey

In jeopardy: The site of the proposed development outside Banagher, Offaly. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Ciaran Moran

The Department of Agriculture expressed serious misgivings regarding plans to develop a new beef slaughter plant in Banagher, Co Offaly.

In documents seen by the Farming Independent, relating to the Department’s assessment of the proposal, it questions the requirement for another beef processing plant given current industry capacity and stated that significant investment would be needed at the site to bring it up to the standards needed to get EU approval.

The development plan, which has been thrown into doubt after the Chinese backers of the project were denied access to the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), has the support of farm organisations and local politicians.

