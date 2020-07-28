'Badger culling is going to become a sticky issue'

Eoin Cooney farms outside Virginia, Co Cavan, and is contract rearing heifers for Gerard O’Reilly. He has had two reactors in recent weeks, with the cattle only being moved from his farm yesterday.

“My issue is the length of time it has taken to get these heifers away. I put in five calls with the Department and there was no return call from them. Only for I insisted on speaking to someone last week. I just wanted an update on how things were progressing.”

He isolated the two heifers after the positive tests, but now the farm must wait for two clear tests before it can move cattle in or out.

Eoin is contracting rearing heifers on this farm and the two reactors means he is now looking at having to keep his herd locked up until near Christmas, if all goes well in the next two tests. “I have no idea where the TB came from. We have always pointed our finger at the badgers, but it’s hard to say in this instance that it is the badger. It’s very disappointing after so many years of being clear. It seems to be continuing at a low level and then rearing its head again. It doesn’t seem that the programme of eradication is working.”

Gerard O’Reilly is chairman of Cavan ICMSA says while he has been very lucky when it comes to TB, a number of his neighbours went down with reactors last year.

“The biggest issue I have been hearing from farmers is that reactors are not being removed from farms quick enough, which then delays retesting.”

If the re-test doesn’t go through, you could be looking at extra feeding and wintering which might not be part of the farm setup or plan, he said.

“A farmer who had not planned to keep cattle for the winter would not have fodder made and may be looking at keeping the cattle for months.”

He also says there is more to the incident rates than badgers. “Where there are relatively new forestry plantations gone in, they are sustaining higher levels of wildlife. It seems to be wherever there are plantations in the last 20 years are now showing TB outbreaks in those areas.”

“It’s a massive issue for farmers, considering the amount of time the eradication scheme has been up and running. The culling of badgers is going to become a very sticky issue. If they don’t want to cull badgers they have give up on eradicating TB.” Farmers, he said, are finding it difficult to get through to the Department, logging calls and not hearing back for two weeks, is not acceptable.

