Avian flu found in Monaghan turkey flock

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Tests from a turkey flock in Monaghan have tested positive for avian flu, with the Department of Agriculture putting in place a restriction zones to protect other flocks.

The Department confirmed this evening that restriction zones are being put in place to protect the poultry sector after Avian Influenza H5N1 was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock after test results identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples taken from a turkey flock.

