Avian flu found in Monaghan turkey flock

Tests from a turkey flock in Monaghan have tested positive for avian flu, with the Department of Agriculture putting in place a restriction zones to protect other flocks.

The Department confirmed this evening that restriction zones are being put in place to protect the poultry sector after Avian Influenza H5N1 was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock after test results identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples taken from a turkey flock.

A protection zone of at least 3km radius from the infected holding and a surveillance zone of at least 10km radius will be put in place.

Further testing to determine the pathogenicity is being carried out with results expected in the coming days.

Monaghan is home to a number of large poultry farms and poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

There is no evidence of a human health risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs.

After a number of bird flu cases in wild birds in recent weeks, the Minister for Agriculture and Department introduced enhanced biosecurity and confinement regulations requiring all flock keepers to implement enhanced biosecurity measures and confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access.

The Department is also advising poultry flock owners to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office and said stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

Clinical signs that poultry keepers should look for in their birds include sudden death, swollen head, discolouration of neck and throat, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea and fewer eggs laid – although these vary between species of bird.