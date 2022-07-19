Average pig farm has lost €336,000 this year – Teagasc expert

Help at hand: An average pay-out of €82,000 is expected under the Pig Exceptional Aid Scheme

The average-size pig unit has lost €336,000 since the start of the year, according to Teagasc pig specialist Michael McKeon.

However, an average pay-out of €82,000 is expected under the Pig Exceptional Aid Scheme. Applications for the €13m scheme closed last week, Mr McKeon said, and it’s expected it will be oversubscribed.

“That will be a huge help to pig producers to keep them in operation,” he told the National Fodder and Food Security meeting.

Feed price increases, he said, have been the main reason for the losses in the sector.

In April and May feed prices went up by €76/t, up 40pc year on year. The pig price has risen 51c/kg, which normally would be exceptionally good, but that has been negated by feed price rises.

The current pig price of €1.94 is 26c below the break-even price needed, according to Mr McKeon.

“The last time pig producers made a profit was 13 months ago,” he said.

However, the feed price, he said, has stabilised and may decrease over the coming months, with pig prices expected to rise towards the end of the year.

“Pig prices in Europe are rising and that’s based on the amount of culling that’s going on due to it being a loss-making situation,” he said.

“The European herd has dropped by around half a million sows in the last 12 months, and this will cause a shortage of pigmeat in the market in the second half of this year and early next year.”

The cost of feed in the coming months, he said, will be determined by harvests around the world.

But with no buffer in the feed ingredient market at the moment, he said, there is huge volatility in the wheat and maize markets, and any bad news or wrinkle in the market sees feed ingredient prices “jumping out of their skin”.

Ukraine normally produced around 42m tonnes, one of the world’s biggest producers of maize, and estimates put it that production levels will be 23.9m tonnes this year, a drop of 18m tonnes.

“Overall global levels of maize are going to be down by around 25m tonnes,” said Mr McKeon.

Around 51pc of wheat supplies in Ukraine, he said, are normally grown in the south-eastern side of the country, where the conflict with Russia is particularly heavy.

So even though the wheat is in the ground, harvesting it and transporting it will be problematic.

Most maize in Ukraine is in the top half of the country, which makes it easier to transport it out through Poland and Romania.

Any agreement that would allow animal feed out would still be a slow process, , Mr McKeon said, as a lot of Ukrainian ports have been mined and clearing them would take a couple of months.

Some 55pc of Ukrainian grain harvest used to go by port, 35pc by rail and 15pc by road.

However, Mr McKeon said a canal through Romania is being opened to allow access to Romanian ports.

“There’s 72,000t of wheat exported (from Ukraine) in the first week of July, which sounds brilliant, but even if you did it every single week it’s only about 3.5m tonnes, which is well back from the 10m tonnes you would like to see them exporting,” he said.

“The same thing with maize. About 300,000t has been exported in the first week of July, but if they could open up this canal, they could export maybe 500,000t in a single week, which would be a game changer that would have an effect on the price of the market.”

EU wheat production, he said will be back around 6m tonnes this harvest, with 50pc of that drop from France. But the Russian harvest is looking good, estimated at 86m tonnes, up around 10m tonnes.

The Canadian harvest is predicted to be around 32m tonnes, up 10m tonnes on last year.

The Ukrainian harvest, Mr McKeon said, would normally produce around 32m tonnes of wheat, and estimates put it at 18.5m tonnes this year.

“That is the production target, but you have to look then if they are going to be able to transport that out of the country.”

Overall global wheat production is down from 739m tonnes to 732m tonnes.

While the Ukrainian wheat exports are expected to be around 10m tonnes, he said this may be a little on the optimistic side.

Turkey feed prices have increased 37pc in the past 12 months, Teagasc poultry advisor Rebecca Tierney told the meeting.

She said only 16pc had been recovered in price rises, while energy costs had also continued to increase.

Broilers had seen a 60pc increase in feed prices, while transport and packaging costs had also increased.

“Overall, you’re looking at almost a 60pc increase in all costs,” she said.

Organic feed prices, she said, are up 74pc, which is “unstainable”, with organic egg producers currently enduring losses of around 50c per dozen eggs.

“We are seeing organic egg producers not restocking as a result, which affects the availability of that product,” Ms Tierney said.

National Fodder and Food Security chair Mike Magan said the poultry sector was very reactive to market trends and it was important it is supported because “they will drift away much faster than any other sector and get out of business quicker than anyone else because they won’t just stay losing money”.