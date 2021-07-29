Average farm income to rise in 2021 as dairy circles new record

A particularly strong increase in Irish milk production of 6pc or more is likely this year

Average farm incomes across all systems are set to rise this year with dairy forecast to set a new annual record in excess of €85,000, according to Teagasc’s Mid Year Outlook for 2021.

The newly-published report, produced by Teagasc economists, links the optimistic prospect to improving farm output prices, despite rising input costs.

And although weather conditions through the first six months of the year have not been ideal for grass-based systems, conditions, it says, have favoured cereal crop development and potential yield.

The report states: “The economic recovery from Covid-19 has led to some input price inflation which has impacted on fertiliser and fuel prices. Price increases for fertiliser and fuel were foreseen and largely reverse reductions in the price of these input items which occurred in 2020.

“Feed prices have also been higher in 2021, reflecting the supply and demand conditions in the feed grains market over the past 12 months. This increase means that feed prices are at their highest level in over five years.

“There have been some signs of increased sales volumes for inputs, but these increased sales may have been prompted by a desire to purchase inputs ahead of expected price increases.”

Price highs

It continues to say that the effect of higher input prices have been “more than offset” by improvements in Irish milk, cattle and lamb prices so far this year. And while the harvest is only getting underway, higher Irish cereal prices are also looking “extremely likely” this year.

“The dairy cow population has continued to increase in 2021, and a particularly strong increase in Irish milk production of 6pc or more is likely.

“Cattle prices, particularly for finished cattle, have improved in 2021. This increase will be partially offset by lower levels of support payments in 2021, following two years in which exceptional aid was provided to the sector to deal with periods of weak market prices.

“The trend of lower UK and New Zealand lamb exports to the EU, which was observed in 2020, has continued into 2021. This has created opportunities for Irish lamb exports. As a result Irish lamb prices, which were already at a high level, have surged further in 2021, with prices forecast to be more than 25pc higher than in 2020.

"While direct costs of production on Irish sheep farms will be higher in 2021 due to higher feed, fertiliser and energy prices, margins and incomes for Irish sheep farmers are forecast to grow strongly in 2021 due to the increase in lamb prices.”

For Irish cereals, it says favourable weather conditions at sowing meant that there has been an increase in the area allocated to, the typically higher yielding, winter crops for harvest this year.

Due to more favourable weather at the critical plant development stage, expectations are that yields for Irish cereals in 2021 will be up considerably on those achieved in 2020.

"Given international supply and demand dynamics, cereal prices are expected to increase significantly at harvest 2021 for the main Irish cereal crops, compared to harvest prices paid in 2020.

"Forward contract prices on offer at present, coupled with expected yield increases, will likely lead to a significant increase in cereal gross output on farms in Ireland in 2021. Straw prices also appear to be holding firm. The addition of support from the newly introduced straw incorporation scheme, will also provide a boost for tillage farms.

“Whilst there will be some pressure from higher cereal input expenditure, this will be insufficient to balance out the projected output value increase in cereals. A large increase in cereal margins and incomes in 2021 is now expected, with the average tillage farmer expected to make an income in excess of €40,000.”

Dairy record

While a portion of the peak milk delivery season remains, the report states that if weather conditions remain favourable and milk prices hold, then the average income on Irish dairy farms in 2021 “could exceed the record of €86,000 achieved in 2017”.

The average income on cattle rearing farms in Ireland is forecast to increase by 5pc (€9,500) in 2021, while incomes on cattle other farms are forecast to increase by 4pc (€15,300).

Incomes on sheep farms are set to be up by over 45pc in 2021, to more than €27,300, due to exceptionally strong growth in output value, in spite of higher production costs. This results from most positive lamb price dynamics which are set to continue, with global prices having risen substantially.

“Overall, the average farm income in 2021 across each of the farm systems is likely to be higher than would have been anticipated at the outset of the year,” the report concludes.