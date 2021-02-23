Farming

Dublin

Average farm income set for 3pc lift this year – Teagasc

Declan O'Brien

Irish farmers dodged a €470m income hit thanks to the pre-Christmas Brexit Deal, and will enjoy a modest lift in farm profits this year, Teagasc has forecast.

A new report by Teagasc estimates that the average family farm income (FFI) will increase by 3pc to €25,600 in 2021. This is up from €24,750 in 2020.

Teagasc economists had warned in November that a hard Brexit could lead to an 18pc collapse in farmer earnings as agricultural exports to Britain faced serious disruption in such a scenario.

