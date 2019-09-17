Aurivo invests €6m to improve Donegal milk processing plant

Cream of the crop: Aurivo’s investment at Donegal will double production and slash fossil fuel use
Cream of the crop: Aurivo’s investment at Donegal will double production and slash fossil fuel use

Shawn Pogatchnik

AURIVO, one of Ireland's largest milk producers, said yesterday it has completed a €6m investment in Donegal that will double production and slash fossil fuel use at its milk processing plant in Killygordon.

The announcement - part of a €48m, five-year investment programme announced last year by the agri-food co-operative - will support 120 jobs in Killygordon, which processes milk from farms produced in 14 counties on both sides of the Border.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Aurivo chairman Pat Duffy said improved efficiencies at Killygordon would help to strengthen the company's ability to cope with Brexit-related difficulties.

"These are indeed challenging times for the Irish dairy sector. We are acutely conscious that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, with dairy products being hit the hardest, the impact of tariff barriers and bureaucracy will have a hugely negative impact on farmers," Mr Duffy said. "As a co-op, Aurivo is focused on making our suppliers' businesses as profitable and sustainable as possible, and since Brexit became a reality in 2016, we have been developing plans to ensure that we can efficiently process and market milk supply."

The facility in Killygordon produces milk used to make dairy products bearing the Connacht Gold, Donegal Creameries and Organic for Us brands stocked by most grocers nationwide.

Improvements at the Donegal facility include installation of a larger pasteuriser, separator and homogeniser and milk standardising equipment which together are expected to boost hourly capacity by 80pc.

Aurivo said a new advanced packaging device for 1.5 litre, 1.75 litre and two litre biopack cartons will use 75pc less plastic and produce containers that are fully recyclable and use no fossil-based plastic. The wider investment plan includes a €26m commitment to boost capacity at the Aurivo Dairy Ingredients plant in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, while €10m is earmarked for the Homeland retail business, including new store openings in Northern Ireland.

The investment programme is backed by Enterprise Ireland and financed from retained earnings, capital from the society's membership, and a banking syndicate of AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Aurivo's key exports include Kerrygold butter sold in continental Europe, particularly Germany, and in the United States.

It also markets enriched milk powder in African and Middle Eastern markets as an adult nutrition product.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

'Future of the Irish Beef Sector is in your hands. Please don't be responsible for...
Michael Creed says beef producers are set to benefit. Photo: Arthur Carron

Protesting farmers attempt to secure deals with individual meat plants
Michael Creed says beef producers are set to benefit. Photo: Arthur Carron

Doubt emerges over protesting farmers support for beef reform deal
Stock Image

Dept of Agriculture and knackery owners to meet next week
RESPONSIBILITY: Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Rollout of €3bn National Broadband Plan delayed yet again
TOUGH CHALLENGE: Agriculture minister Michael Creed admits it’s been a stressful period as the dispute over beef prices enters its sixth week. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Creed happy to negotiate by candlelight to address crisis
President Trump's row with China has savaged American farmers dependent on exports. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

America's farmers need more than a trade truce as history repeats itself


Top Stories

Stock image

Call for BEAM payment to be increased if scheme undersubscribed
Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month

Going Dutch in Mayo as 170ac makes €4,800 an acre

Gerry Giggins: High-quality Irish cereal can deliver on two fronts
One of Bord na Mona's new machines carrying out rewetting work at Clonwhelan Bog, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Be patient: it can take years to see results from rewetted bog
Victor Barnett, Raphoe, Co Donegal with his All Ireland Beef Bullock Champion, Robbie Barnett with trophy, John Lynch, judge, Clyde Barnett, John Beirne, Chairman, Strokestown Show Society, Noel Sweeney, sponsor and Beatrica Stephenson.

Donegal double in the bullock championships
'Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are often controversial'

Loss of access at the heart of CPO claims
Phil Hogan. Pic: Naoise Culhane

'There is huge pressure on Johnson to do deal' - Hogan