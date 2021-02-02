At a glance: the proposed new CAP schemes and what the jargon means

Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) Under the CAP proposals BISS will replace the Basic Payment Scheme or Single Farm Payment.

Capping/Reduction of Payments Capping is an overall limit on the value of direct payments an individual can receive. This will be used to finance the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) The CISYF is a proposed optional income support for young farmers in the form of annual decoupled payment per eligible hectare. This scheme is proposed to replace the Young Farmer Scheme which under the current CAP provides an additional payment per activated entitlement (up to a maximum of 50) for ‘young farmers.’

Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) The CRISS is a proposed scheme which aims to ensure a redistribution of support from bigger to smaller or medium-sized farmers by providing a redistributive payment per eligible hectare to increase sustainability.

Convergence The convergence mechanism aims to bring entitlement values towards a national average value.

Conditionality Conditionality refers to the requirements set down either as Statutory Management Requirements (SMR’s) or Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAEC’s) which must be met be any individual who wishes to receive Direct Payments.

Degressivity This is the progressive reduction of payments above a certain level. Under the proposals it requires Member States to reduce payments in excess of €60,000 incrementally.

Eco-Schemes It is proposed that each Member States must provide a voluntary annual scheme or schemes for the climate and the environment. These schemes will go beyond conditionality requirements and replace 'greening'.

Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAECs) GAECs refer to the agricultural and environmental practices that recipients of Direct Payments are obliged to comply with.

Maximum Unit Value of Payment Entitlements It is proposed that each Member States must impose a maximum unit value of entitlements by 2026. The product of this must be fed back into convergence. Under the current CAP, Ireland applied a maximum unit value of €700/ha (Basic Payment Scheme and Greening Payment) in 2019.

National Reserve A fund created in the first year of a new CAP reform period. The National Reserve provides allocations of entitlements to eligible applicants.

