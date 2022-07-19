Area under tillage rises 6pc as 2,000 farmers apply to Incentive Scheme

Hard at it: Thomas Joyce, working for contractor GWM Smyth, discing a stubble field in Killenane, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones.

Just over 2,000 farmers have applied to the Tillage Incentive Scheme, which closes tomorrow (July 20). The scheme has led to a 6pc increase in the tillage area in recent months.

The €12.2m scheme, which pays farmers €400/ha, was launched in March to encourage the growing of tillage crops as well as red clover and multi-species sward.

Michael Moloney, a senior inspector at the Department of Agriculture, told last week’s Fodder Committee that “in the main it’s tillage farmers that have taken up the Tillage Incentive Scheme” and that just over 2,000 applications have been lodged to the Department.

“We anticipate there are about 4,000 eligible and if everyone applies we expect to fully utilise the fund and actually may need a supplementary of up to €1m. We are very happy with the level of applications to date.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the meeting that the response to the Tillage Scheme was encouraging and it was something that should be built up.

“The lesson from this year is to see where we can produce more domestically and become more self-sufficient with regard to grain production,” he said. “We should try build on the appetite that is there to grow our tillage sector.”

Teagasc figures show that the total area under tillage in the country has risen 6pc this year.

Winter crop plantings saw an 11pc increase, while spring barley was up 1pc. On protein crops, there was an increase of 1,100ha, with 410ha extra of winter beans sown. The area under maize increased by 1,281ha (9pc) while fodder beet rose 3pc.

It is predicted that 2.3m tonnes of cereals will be harvested this year in the country.

Looking to next year, Shay Phelan of Teagasc said there is a nervousness among farmers due to the unknown availability of fertilisers and the exposure of grain farmers to high input costs.