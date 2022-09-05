Farming

Farming

Analysis: Why farmers will find there’s no easy money in ACRES

The new agri-environmental scheme has worthy goals but more and more farmers feel it simply isn’t worth their while, as inflation chips away at the value of the payments and advisors warn of mountains of paperwork

Flower power: Roscommon-based agricultural consultant Noel Feeney addresses farmers at an agri-environment training course in Carrick-on-Shannon Expand
Details of the ACRES scheme Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

In a marshy field just outside Carrick-on-Shannon, a huddle of farmers stare at the ground. Some are on their phones: others are checking their clipboards.

Another farmer outside the group shouts, “I found one!”; the huddle then surrounds him, phones out, clipboards at the ready.

