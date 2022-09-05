Analysis: Why farmers will find there’s no easy money in ACRES

In a marshy field just outside Carrick-on-Shannon, a huddle of farmers stare at the ground. Some are on their phones: others are checking their clipboards.

Another farmer outside the group shouts, “I found one!”; the huddle then surrounds him, phones out, clipboards at the ready.

Anyone passing the road that day and coming across the bizarre sight must have been scratching their heads, thinking ‘What are they looking for? Has someone lost money or keys?’

No, these farmers were in search of flowers, because nowadays, as one farmer put it, “there’s money in them there flowers”.

The farmers were participating in a training course on the new CAP and getting a detailed breakdown of the many changes at farm level.

One of the biggest investments in climate action the State will make via the CAP and Carbon Tax receipts will be the €1.5bn ACRES scheme, which is being introduced this year. This is the latest descendant in a long line of agri-environmental schemes, from the popular REPS in the 1990s to the current more troublesome GLAS.

ACRES has been much hyped by the Government, particularly ahead of the last election, where party leaders signalled a return of the good old REPS schemes.

Details of the new scheme have emerged over recent months and one thing is for sure: farmers who believed the hype will be very disappointed.

The new scheme, like much of the new CAP, is symptomatic of the Department of Agriculture’s new position as a slave to two masters.

It has hugely ambitious targets on climate action and biodiversity, but it must also try to keep the farmers happy. It could well fail both.

In recent weeks, as the details of the scheme’s rules and payment rates emerged, farmers have started to talk to their advisors, farm representatives and each other about whether they’ll join.

Early reports paint a worrying picture for the Government.

Read More

The new scheme faces a number of challenges, the first of which there is little the Government can do about.

Inflation is the topic on the lips in most households and it will have a huge impact on the next CAP. Farmers will ask if the payment rates are worth the effort.

Many advisors I have spoken to say the feedback from a large proportion of their clients is that a €2,000 to €3,000 ACRES payment is just not worth the hassle when you account for the increased work involved and the taxman.

Advisors are also concerned that prices for scheme inputs such as trees, hedging, fence posts and wire are way out of line with the Department’s payment rates.

The reality is the value of fixed-payment schemes such as ACRES is declining each and every month as inflation ravages the economy.

Just 13pc of dairy farmers took part in GLAS, and one of the Department’s big goals for this scheme was to increase those numbers, and it even went as far as offering priority access over other farmers.

However, with milk prices hovering around 60c/l, it is going to be very difficult to entice dairy farmers to take on options that will curtail production.

The increased levels of red tape connected with the scheme have also been identified as a major deterrent to pick-up among farmers.

A good example is the measure that had those farmers huddled around wildflowers in Carrick on Shannon.

In GLAS, the option called Low Input Permanent Pasture was a key way many farmers built a significant payment.

Under ACRES, however, this action has been replaced by a results-based action which will see farmers paid on the basis of the amount of biodiversity in a given parcel.

The added complexity and uncertainty have not gone down well with farmers.

Advisors, too, are concerned about the levels of admin involved, with some suggestions it could take a day and a half to make each individual application. This will no doubt have an impact on the fees they will charge, further eroding the value of the payment.

The reporting requirements of environmental schemes have increased with each iteration, and indications suggest the ACRES scheme will involve plenty of paperwork.

What is clear is the days of ‘money for jam’ schemes are over. Environmental payments will need to come with environmental results, be it water quality, emissions or biodiversity.

Unlike days of old, there are plenty of eyes trained on the sector and they are all demanding more and more.

Despite this, there are many farmers who may make the most of this scheme as the particular circumstances of their situation, farm or system suit its design. These farmers are most likely to be extensive farmers with lots of land.

However, many farmers who have been in environmental schemes for years are saying this scheme may just not be worth the effort.

Indeed, some advisors have said many clients see more logic in increasing livestock numbers and forgetting about environmental schemes. This outcome would be a disaster for the Government.

For these farmers to jump on board, a major mindset change will be needed.

Previous schemes saw farmers seek the easiest way to draw down the most money. There’s no easy money in ACRES.

Expand Close Details of the ACRES scheme / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Details of the ACRES scheme

The big changes in the new ACRES scheme

New entry process

Farmers interested in applying for the scheme will be accepted across three tranches, just like GLAS. However, should the scheme be over-subscribed, the ranking process for applicants has been changed.

In Tier 1, farmers with priority assets such as Natura lands, commonage and SAC will get access first, along with those involved in the conservation of rare breeds and organic farmers.

A notable change in ACRES is that there will be priority access in Tier 2 for more intensive farmers with whole farm stocking rate exceeding 130kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare (NPH) and holdings with over 30ha of arable crops in 2021.

Unlike GLAS, farmers adopting low emission slurry spreading (LESS) or wild bird cover won’t be guaranteed entry.

However, farmers who adopt one of three tree-planting options will get access.

More complex application process

The application process for ACRES will be more complex and comprehensive than previous agri-environmental schemes.

Farmers must engage an approved ACRES advisor to make an application on their behalf.

Farmers will need significant advice and planning in making their application as measures undertaken in other CAP schemes will need to be taken into account.

Advisors will also need to visit each farm to help the farmer decide which measures to choose.

Many advisors are suggesting each ACRES plan could take a day and a half, which will have a knock-on impact on their fees.

Low-input permanent pasture measure

LIPP was one of the most popular measures in GLAS, but it will not be an option in ACRES. It had been one of the key measures for many farmers to build a significant payment.

Results-based measures

The lucrative LIPP measure has been replaced with low-input grassland and low-input peat grassland.

To draw down the significant payment rates available, the land parcels farmers select will have to contain significant amounts of prescribed wildflowers which will be assessed on a scoring system.

Extensive grazed permanent pasture

This measure is similar to LIPP, but the payment rate will be much lower. Also, a new rule will see farmers only allowed to cut or spray rushes on 50pc of the land selected in any one year.

Grass margins

This new measure will pay farmers to fence off an area 2m, 3m or 6m out from the field boundary to create a wildlife corridor. The area can be topped at certain times but cannot be grazed.

Low emission slurry spreading

LESS is included in the scheme, but the payment rate has not been improved from the levels in GLAS, despite a significant increase in contractor costs.

Tree-planting options

Under ACRES there are three ways of planting trees:

■ Row(s) along field boundary/farm passageways, or along electric fence boundaries or plant a number of rows of trees within a pasture or arable field.

■ Group(s) at desired locations on the farm, maintaining at least 4m spacing.

The maximum individual area that can be planted with groups of trees is 0.9ha.

■ Parkland where you plant individual trees dispersed throughout a pasture maintaining a distance of 12m between individual trees.

Management of intensive grassland next to a watercourse

There have been significant changes to the protection of watercourse measure.

■ Only holdings that had a whole farm stocking rate of 100kgN/ha from grazing livestock or above in 2021 can select this action.

■ Parcel(s) must be fenced off and stock-proof for the duration of the contract.

■ Grazing is not permitted from October 1 to March 15.

■ No reseeding or drainage works are permitted for the duration of the contract.

■ Chemical or organic fertiliser cannot be applied to the parcel.

■ Pesticides and herbicides are not permitted, except for the spot treatment of noxious or invasive weeds.

■ Invasive weeds can also be controlled by topping but this is only permitted after July 1 in localised areas.

■ No machinery operations are permitted from April to June each year.

■ The selected parcel(s) can be cut for hay or silage but only after July 1.

Read More



