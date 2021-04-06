Farming

An Taisce vs Glanbia: Behind the battle lines of a pivotal planning case

The legal row over the environmental impact of the Belview plant has huge implications for the entire dairy sector and beyond

Claire McCormack

Last month, a High Court case commenced between Glanbia Ireland and An Taisce over proposed plans to build a €140m continental cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

The judicial review centres on the decision of An Bord Pleanála to uphold planning permission for the joint venture between Glanbia and Dutch dairy producer Royal A-Ware Food Group – a family-owned company in business for the last 150 years.

