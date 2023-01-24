'An Taisce seems obsessed with shutting down farming but IFA will defend farmers in court' - IFA president

An Taisce seems obsessed with shutting down farming, according to the IFA President who said the organisation would defend farmers in court.

Speaking at the association's AGM today in Dublin, IFA President Tim Cullinan accused the Green Party of being the tail that wags the Government dog and "even when the Greens get their way with more regulations their extremist wing, An Taisce, heads to the courts to try and finish us off.

"They seem obsessed with shutting down farming, particularly dairy farming.

"They are now bringing the Government to court in a bid to quash the Nitrates Action Programme. Despite all the changes, they want to get rid of the derogation."

He said dairy expansion has been a huge success story for farmers, rural Ireland and the economy and that IFA will be in court to represent its members.

"And we will fight tooth and nail to keep farmers in business.

"I would ask fellow farmers to hold their nerve as we work through all of this. We have a lot to be proud of and the world is waking up to the reality. Food is the real gold."

Farmers, he said, acknowledge there is a climate emergency and will play their part in addressing it.

But he said the sector cannot blindly pursue environmental policies without proper impact assessments.

"We cannot support policies that will hit our incomes or the rural economy and that fail to strike the right balance across the three pillars of sustainability."

He also said there must be "proper measurement of emissions, including on farm carbon sequestration".

The IFA president also said that agriculture will meet its 25pc emissions target.

"To the naysayers, the doubters, and the sceptics, I want to make it very clear: if we get the right supports and fair measurement, agriculture will reach its target.

"I am convinced that we can get there, possibly ahead of other sectors."

But he said a comprehensive plan must be agreed with farmers.

"We cannot have a plan based solely on Green Party thinking."

Farmers' focus, he said, is firmly on doing what they do best – producing food – and playing their part in meeting the climate challenge.

"Emissions, and their reduction, is the target. And that’s what we will focus on.

"The Government has the opportunity to bring farmers with them, in a way that achieves maximum buy-in.

"But forcing farmers to re-wet their land is not the way to go."

"And locking farmers out of an agri-environment scheme is definitely not the way to go."

He called on the Minister for Agriculture to "engage with farmers to agree a way forward.

"What we also want from the Government is honesty. Farmers are straight dealers, so deal with them in a straight-forward manner.

"Saying there are no plans to reduce production is just untrue.

"The Common Agricultural Policy, the changes in the Nitrates derogation and countless other policies are all designed to cut production."