'An Taisce seems obsessed with shutting down farming but IFA will defend farmers in court' - IFA president

Speaking at the association's AGM today in Dublin, IFA President Tim Cullinan accused the Green Party of being the tail that wags the Government dog. Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

An Taisce seems obsessed with shutting down farming, according to the IFA President who said the organisation would defend farmers in court.

Speaking at the association's AGM today in Dublin, IFA President Tim Cullinan accused the Green Party of being the tail that wags the Government dog and "even when the Greens get their way with more regulations their extremist wing, An Taisce, heads to the courts to try and finish us off.

