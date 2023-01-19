Agriculture ministers downplay Coillte tie up with British investment fund

After a crunch meeting between Coillte officials and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Pippa Hackett, both downplayed the controversial decision by Coillte to partner with British money manager Gresham House.

A statement after the meeting highlighted that of the State’s overall national target of 450,000 hectares of new forests by 2050, the 'Irish Strategic Forestry Fund' (ISIF) will plant less than 1% of that total.

ISIF aims to acquire 12,000ha of forestry ground (planted and unplanted) across the country by providing up to €200m in capital from Irish and international investors — including €25m from ISIF, which is Ireland's sovereign development fund.

Coillte will source land, plant trees and manage these forests as part of its overall forest estate.

Gresham House confirmed in recent days that 3,000-4,000ha of the fund's overall portfolio is expected to be bare land; the remaining (c8,000ha) will be existing forests.

The deal has sparked uproar among opposition politicians, farm organisations and forest owners, some of whom have dubbed the deal a 'land grab' and called on the Government to torpedo the plan.

In the joint statement, the Ministers said: “Coillte has a critical role to play in meeting our ambitious forestry plans. We heard today how the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund is one of a number of models Coillte will deploy in contributing to our overall forestry targets.

“There is also potential for Coillte to deliver new forests at scale on public land, and in this context we are encouraged by the progress Coillte is making in engaging with local authorities and state bodies to identify land that is already in public ownership and suitable for forestry.”

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Sinn Fein Agriculture Spokesperson Matt Carthy was heavily critical of the deal and called on Minister McConalogue to stall the plan immediately, describing the link up as a 'land grab'.

"This joint venture is not about climate. It is not even about forestry. Gresham House has confirmed that 8,000 ha of its Irish portfolio will consist of existing forestry land and as little as 3,000 ha will be bare land for new tree planting. From the perspective of Gresham House, this is all about corporate profit.

"It is a typical approach that sums up the Green Party in Government, an approach that points the finger at ordinary workers, families and communities while the Government fails to reach every single climate objective it sets.

"A good forestry policy is one that delivers for the environment, for communities and for local economies. The Coillte joint venture with Gresham House will deliver in none of those areas, just as the Government has delivered in none of these areas," he said.