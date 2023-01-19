Farming

Agriculture ministers downplay Coillte tie up with British investment fund

Crunch meeting sees Ag Ministers dodge uncomfortable Coillte link up with Gresham House.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Expand

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Niall Hurson Twitter

After a crunch meeting between Coillte officials and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Pippa Hackett, both downplayed the controversial decision by Coillte to partner with British money manager Gresham House.

A statement after the meeting highlighted that of the State’s overall national target of 450,000 hectares of new forests by 2050, the 'Irish Strategic Forestry Fund' (ISIF) will plant less than 1% of that total.

