Agriculture Minister says supermarket retailers should pay family farms a fair price for produce

The agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has said supermarkets should charge an appropriate price for food and pay family farms fairly for produce.

Minister McConalogue was speaking after protests took place outside Dunnes Stores outlets in Cork and Monaghan today to highlight what the IFA says is the failure of the retail sector to give price increases to suppliers to address cost increases at farm level.

Hundreds of pig, poultry and horticulture producers are facing wipeout as input costs soar, amid accusations retailers are using food as loss leaders.

In recent days IFA pig, poultry and horticulture farmers met and gave a unanimous mandate for direct action if retailers “don’t give a fair price increase”.

Speaking recently, IFA President Tim Cullinan said it was very disappointing that Dunnes Stores had ignored IFA’s request for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Tesco, SuperValu, Centra and Lidl management have met and listened to IFA concerns around farmers’ production costs and the impact on the viability of farmers

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, Minister McConalogue said a “healthy relationship” must exist throughout the food sector.

“It’s really important that retailers respect the role of family farmers and that in terms of the genuine cost of production and ensuring that family farms can profit, that that is reflected by the retailers in terms of the market that’s there.

“In terms of retailers, they should not be selling below cost. They should be ensuring that farmers get a fair price and a profit and a reward for what they are producing.”

Minister McConalogue added that he is prioritising the introduction of a Food Ombudsman to ensure fair practices across the board.

“It’s really important I believe to have a strong, independent office nationally which can actually improve price transparency in the food supply chain and ultimately ensure that family farms and primary producers are getting a fair deal.

Separately, many homeowners in Minister McConalogue’s electoral district have been affected by the Mica scandal and he moved to assure them that a 100pc redress scheme would be provided.

It comes as government is considering the implementation of a new grant system for Mica affected homeowners, to replace the sliding scale of compensation which was agree last year.

Minister said the government has brought forward a scheme which will deliver “100pc support in terms of like for like replacement of those homes”.

“Every year, at the start of the year, the costings and the support that owners will get will be updated to reflect the true market costs of building at that time.

“The appropriate building authority for advising on building costs, which is the Society of Chartered Quantity Surveyors of Ireland, has been tasked under the scheme to do that work.”

He added

Minister McConalogue was speaking from the one of the world’s largest food fairs - Gulfood 2022 in Dubai - where this week he will attend the exhibition on behalf of the State for the first since the pandemic began.

He is due to meet with the Saudi agriculture minister tomorrow and when asked if he would raise the issue of the Saudi Arabia’s human rights’ track record, he said his “mission” is to focus on Agri-food exports and trade.

“On this occasion I’m engaging with my agriculture counterparts in terms of developing the relationships we have with their consumers in these countries in terms of selling Irish food.

“As we develop that Irish footprint across the world we are also using it positively in bringing our human rights’ values and making them clear right across the world.”