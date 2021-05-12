Agriculture Minister defends Taoiseach calling for An Taisce to ‘cease’ objections to cheese plant

The joint venture would be between Glanbia (above) and Dutch company Royal A-Ware that would produce edam and gouda cheese

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has defended the Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s comments in the Dáil calling on An Taisce to “cease” its objections to a planned cheese plant by Glanbia, calling on both sides to find “common ground”.

“I echo and support the Taoiseach’s comments on the matter. Neither I nor the rest of the Government can interfere in the planning process.

“Now appears to be the right time to draw a line under the situation and move on – further disruption and conflict will not serve our sector or, indeed, our country well as it could impact on our reputation as being an open and FDI-friendly country.”

The Minister said the Glanbia and Royal A-Wear development is a Brexit mitigation investment aimed at using the current milk pool to diversify into new product ranges such as soft cheeses.

"Ireland faces enormous challenges in the aftermath of Brexit. This is a crucial aspect of our economy in the post-Brexit world where we must diversify away from certain products and markets as a way of ensuring the long-term viability of farm families.

“I know Glanbia and An Taisce have been in contact and I would urge both sides to engage meaningfully to find common ground for the good of our farmers, our economy and our environment.”

He said that as Minister for Agriculture, he sees first-hand how committed our farmers and the wider sector are to delivering on our climate change ambitions. “Farmers are following Government policy and are very conscious of their environmental obligations.”

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin was been accused of behaving like Donald Trump in seeking to have an independent agency do his bidding.

Paul Murphy of People Before Profit was referring to Mr Martin’s comments in the Dáil that An Taisce should not make an appeal against a planning permission for a new Glanbia plant in Kilkenny.

"I would like to point out that the Taoiseach’s behaviour in relation to An Taisce is reminiscent of Trump,” Mr Murphy told the Dáil.

The Taoiseach was also accused of contradicting himself by the Social Democrats, with TD Holly Cairns saying he had told her to keep away from planning issues when she raised a proposed development on the site of the Bessborough mother and baby home.

Mr Martin came under pressure after Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman of the Green Party had said on Morning Ireland that it was “generally” better for politicians to keep out of the planning process. The Green minister had been asked about colleague Steven Matthews’ criticism of the Dáil comments by the Taoiseach.

Ms Cairns asked whether the remarks on An Taisce / Glanbia were “an appropriate thing from a Taoiseach.”

She added: “I presume you're aware Glanbia is in partnership with a Dutch company. And in the past few years Holland has reduced its herd by 190,000, while we have increased ours by half a million. It seems Holland has actively found a country with low environmental standards and low milk prices.

“You have framed this development of profits going abroad as a positive step for Irish agriculture. Farmers deserve more respect.”

The Taoiseach replied: “First of all, I never said to you that it was inappropriate for politicians to act. Because obviously politicians every day of the week write to planning authorities. They're entitled to make observations. That's a fact.”

Explaining his An Taisce comments, he said: “This is a political. This is a parliament, and we're entitled to articulate perspectives .”

Glanbia has said it is disappointed An Taisce – which has a statutory role in planning matters – intends appealing a High Court decision the grant permission for the plant at Belview Science and Technology Park in Kilkenny.