Agreement reached on re-establishing talks to solve beef dispute

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

It’s understood a breakthrough was reached last night that might end the protests which have brought the beef-processing sector to a halt in recent weeks.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed held meetings today with a view to re-establishing talks on the ongoing beef dispute. All sides have outlined their positions in terms of what's required to reconvene the process.

The Minister and his officials will continue to engage with all stakeholders in an effort to convene talks at the nearest possible opportunity, a spokesperson for the minister said.

Commenting on the talks Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association President Pat McCormack has said that he hopes that the agreement reached this evening will represent a first significant step forward towards a resolution.

Mr McCormack confirmed that the agreement sets out a sequence that involves the factories ceasing operation with the protesters lifting their pickets and meaningful talks aimed at a resolution to begin shortly thereafter.

Mr McCormack said that the process – if delivered upon – should give the space necessary for parties to engage on the basis of good faith and deliver a solution to what is now a major problem coming on top of other very serious challenges already facing Irish farming and food production.

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Online Editors


